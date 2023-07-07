Voyager Space Signs Memorandum of Understanding with NewSpace India Limited to Explore Collaborative Opportunities in Space Technology

BENGALURU, India, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Voyager Space, a global leader in space exploration, is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), the commercial arm of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), to foster collaboration in spacecraft launch and deployment opportunities on-board NSIL's Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) and Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).

Voyager Space (PRNewswire)

Under this MOU, Voyager Space and NSIL will explore launch and deployment opportunities for small satellites orbited by SSLV and PSLV. The two organizations will also study the use of space qualified components from NSIL in support of spacecraft manufacturing, deployment, operations, and other areas of interest.

ISRO's state-of-the-art launch infrastructure and NSIL's experience in delivering payloads to orbit expands access to space for Voyager's global customer base. Voyager Space has previously flown customer satellites on two PSLV missions.

Clay Mowry, Chief Revenue Officer at Voyager Space stated, "We are thrilled to embark on this collaborative journey with NewSpace India Limited. This partnership is a unique opportunity as we join forces to drive innovation and advancement in the small satellite launch industry. We look forward to growing Voyager's presence in India and providing additional opportunities for our customers."

NSIL Chairman and Managing Director Radhakrishnan shared, "We are delighted to enter into this alliance with Voyager Space. India's space industry is open for business, and we are proud to serve the rapidly growing global small satellite launch service market. By working together, we will create a synergy that accelerates the development of a commercial space economy in India and abroad."

About Voyager Space

Voyager Space is dedicated to building a better future for humanity in space and on Earth. With over 35 years of spaceflight heritage and over 2,000 successful missions, Voyager is powering the commercial space revolution. Voyager delivers exploration, technology, and defense solutions to a global customer base that includes civil and national security agencies, commercial companies, academic and research institutions, and more.

About NSIL

NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE), under Department of Space (DOS) is the commercial arm of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). NSIL major business areas include Building Launch Vehicles and Satellites; Providing Launch Services for Global satellite customers on-board ISRO's Launch Vehicles; Providing Satellite based services through its fleet of in-orbit communication satellites; Mission Support Services and Transfer of ISRO developed Technologies to Indian Industry. NSIL is striving towards creating better Space Eco-system in the country by enhancing the participation of private Indian Industry players in space related activities.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Voyager Space