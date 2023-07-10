EZRA Unveils Focus to Deliver Individual Development at Scale

Focus by EZRA combines proven behavior change methodology with one-to-one, individualized learning sessions to drive organizational change at scale on a global level

NEW YORK, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Leading virtual coaching provider EZRA unveils Focus by EZRA (Focus), a learning and development (L&D) platform delivering short, sharp, one-to-one development sessions with measured outcomes that can be deployed globally at scale. Built on proven behavior change methodology, Focus combines individualized development with behavioral nudges to support employees and managers when it matters most.

Focus by EZRA (CNW Group/EZRA) (PRNewswire)

While the industry continues to evolve, many of today's generic L&D interventions fail to make an impact as they are overloaded with information, have little real-world application, provide no personal accountability for users and are difficult to evaluate impact. In an age of complexity and distraction, Focus empowers organizations with next-generation development for their employees to perform now and grow capability for the future.

Key features of Focus include:

Short and sharp programs focused on one topic. Because individuals develop best when they have a single, well-defined focus that matters to them.

One-to-one development sessions. Personalized support from a professional coach focused on real issues to drive individual ownership and accountability.

Curated behavioral nudges and AI support. Bite-sized prompts created by experts, deployed through world-class technology, and bolstered by an AI-powered development assistant encouraging learners to engage more meaningfully before and between their development sessions.

Measurable impact at scale. Pre and post self-report measures on behavior change and ROI as well as real-time engagement data and post-program insight reporting.

"We know that effective learning and meaningful change happens when individuals are focused on what matters to them," said Sinéad Keenan, EZRA's Chief Innovation Officer and Head of EZRA Labs. "With Focus, we've leveraged the proven science behind established behavior change models to develop a platform that empowers organizations and their people with progress they can see, feel and measure through one-to-one sessions."

"Our ambition has always been to provide highly personalized and practical development opportunities at scale so that organizations can support every employee in reaching their true potential regardless of their level," said Nick Goldberg, CEO & Co-Founder at EZRA. "We've already reimagined coaching and now, we're redeveloping development with Focus."

For more on Focus by EZRA, visit: helloezra.com/focus

About EZRA

A leading global virtual coaching and learning provider, EZRA delivers individualized coaching to advance and develop workers at every level – because coaching should be accessible to everyone, not just to the C-suite. Through its global network of over 950 world-class accredited coaches, EZRA has already helped thousands of companies and teams across 131 countries quantifiably improve performance, employee retention and promotion rates. Companies using EZRA today include AstraZeneca, Coca-Cola, General Electric, Kraft Heinz, Microsoft and Spotify. EZRA was established in 2019 and operates within The Adecco Group and LHH families.

To learn more about EZRA, visit: helloezra.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EZRA