Boeing Announces Second-Quarter Deliveries

ARLINGTON, Va., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the second quarter of 2023.
The company will provide detailed second quarter financial results on July 26. Major program deliveries during the second quarter were as follows:
Major Programs
2nd Quarter
Year-to-Date
Commercial Airplanes Programs
737
103
216
747
—
1
767
8
9
777
5
9
787
20
31
Total
136
266
Defense, Space & Security Programs
AH-64 Apache (New)
5
12
AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)
16
29
CH-47 Chinook (New)
2
7
CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)
3
4
F-15 Models
4
6
F/A-18 Models
6
13
KC-46 Tanker
—
1
P-8 Models
2
5
Commercial and Civil Satellites
—
3
Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.
