Co-Created Announces Global Expansion with Launch of First Asia-Pacific Office

Based in New Zealand, world-class venture builders will lead operations and business development throughout APAC

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Created, a venture studio that partners with corporate clients to rapidly build and launch new products and businesses, announced today its next phase of strategic expansion with the opening its first office in New Zealand, which will serve the broader APAC region.

The APAC office will be led by venture builders Kostia Shinderman and Alex Veiga , who have extensive experience as founders, corporate executives, investors and advisors. They will partner with corporate clients throughout APAC to identify and explore new opportunities to build and launch innovative solutions.

WIth this latest expansion, Co-Created will now have a presence on five continents as the company continues to grow to meet market demand. The move also reflects the company's mission to foster vibrant venture ecosystems across industries and borders.

Co-Created's expansion aligns with positive market conditions in Australia and New Zealand that have helped foster growth, innovation and entrepreneurship throughout the region. Increasingly an attractive destination for startups and corporate innovation, sectors such as food, finance, health and climate are particularly strong in this region, and are scalable internationally.

The APAC region has seen impressive growth in the innovation and investment sectors, fast becoming a global leader in the startup ecosystem. In 2020, the region boasted a total of ten unicorns with a combined value of $34 billion. In 2023 YTD, the region saw a total of $136 billion in venture capital investment, representing 43% of the total global venture capital investment.

Stacey Seltzer, Founding Partner at Co-Created, commented, "With the meteoric growth of innovation and venture investment across Asia Pacific, we saw a clear opportunity to bring our 10+ years of venture building experience to an exciting new market. We couldn't be more excited to support and co-create better futures with bold, innovative corporate partners in the region."

About Co-Created:

Co-Created is a venture development studio that partners with organizations to identify, explore, build and launch innovative new businesses. Since 2010, Co-Created has partnered with over 70 companies to help bring more than 100 concepts to market.

