Josh M. Berlin, JD Joins HealthTrackRx Strategic Advisory Board

DENTON, Texas, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthTrackRx, the nation's premier molecular diagnostic testing laboratory, today announced that Josh M. Berlin, JD, CEO of rule of three, LLC ("ro3"), an Atlanta-based healthcare advisory firm, has joined its Strategic Advisory Board.

A seasoned business consultant and executive, Berlin has worked with clients such as the Hospital Corporation of America, the Department of Health and Human Services (including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services), Walmart Health, the National Association for Healthcare Quality, The Leapfrog Group, Turner Industries, Penn Medicine, Nebraska Medicine, the Nebraska Health Network, as well as a variety of other organizations, enhancing their healthcare-focused strategies.

Berlin's decades-long experience as a healthcare advisor spans the entire healthcare ecosystem and includes strategic planning, regulatory affairs, value-based care, population health management, and clinical integration, amongst others. "His guidance will be pivotal as we navigate emerging trends and challenges, bring innovations to patient care, and progress toward achieving our vision of Getting People Healthier Faster," said Martin Price, Executive Chairman and CEO of HealthTrackRx.

Prior to starting ro3, Berlin served in leadership roles across KPMG, IBM Watson Health, Dixon Hughes Goodman, and Citrin Cooperman. Currently, Berlin serves on the Boards of the Validation Institute and the Population Health Management Journal. He notably speaks around the country on the evolution of value-based care and associated topics.

"HealthTrackRx is dedicated to transforming the laboratory experience by delivering custom solutions to clients, accelerating answers to patients, and creating value for payors," said Berlin. "Their solutions promote better diagnostics and more efficient care, as well as the appropriate use of antibiotics to support Antimicrobial Stewardship initiatives and address one of the greatest threats to public health worldwide. I am honored to join HealthTrackRx and support their increasingly positive impact on patient outcomes and healthcare models."

Headquartered in Denton, TX, and with facilities coast-to-coast, HealthTrackRx is the premier PCR-based infectious disease laboratory, delivering industry-leading, next-day testing results to healthcare providers nationwide. For more than 20 years, the company has enabled accurate clinical decisions through its molecular testing platform, advancement in pathogen detection and identification, and leadership in antimicrobial stewardship. For more information, please visit healthtrackrx.com.

