Naturepedic Opens New Retail Location in Chicago, Aims to End 2023 with 25 Stores

The 20-year-old organic mattress company is looking to its omnichannel retail experience to grow its business

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Naturepedic , makers of certified organic, non-toxic mattress and bedding products for babies, kids and adults, today announced the opening of its new retail location in Chicago. The opening coincides with exponential growth for the company following double-digit gains since 2020. The company plans to end 2023 – its 20th year in business – with 25 stores nationwide.

Naturepedic has found that, despite the ease of online shopping and free mattress trials, a significant number of consumers still prefer a traditional shopping experience. In response, the company is shifting its retail growth strategy to focus on its omnichannel retail presence. In addition to retail, Naturepedic has a strong direct-to-consumer business and operates wholesale partnerships with Bloomingdales, Raymour & Flannigan, Pottery Barn, Restoration Hardware, Target, West Elm, Babylist and more.

"As one of the first companies to enter the organic mattress space, we're excited to be in a position to grow, expand our retail presence, and offer consumers additional touchpoints to Naturepedic," said Arin Schultz, VP of Sales and Marketing at Naturepedic. "We believe this retail growth will further position Naturepedic as the leader in sleep accessories for those who prioritize health, wellness and sustainability."

Since 2003, Naturepedic's mission has been to transform the lives of its customers through safer, healthier sleep. By eliminating materials like flame retardants, polyurethane foam, glues and adhesives, polyvinyl chloride, and toxic VOCs from its line of certified organic mattresses, Naturepedic supports an organic holistic lifestyle while protecting the environment.

The new Chicago store, located at 643 Central Avenue, Highland Park, Ill., will hold its grand opening for the public on July 13. In celebration, the company is hosting all-day festivities including a ribbon cutting at 12 p.m. and a happy hour with light bites and organic beverages from 4 – 7 p.m. The first 100 guests to get a mattress consultation will receive 20% off their in-store purchases and a curated gift bag, and there will be opportunities to win a Naturepedic EOS Organic Mattress , Naturepedic Organic Breathable Crib Mattress and dadada Soho 3-in-1 Convertible Crib set , and more.

The opening will also launch Naturepedic's partnership with Humble Design Chicago, a nonprofit organization that custom designs and fully furnishes home interiors for individuals, families and veterans emerging from homelessness. Through this partnership consumers can donate their old mattress to Humble Design to receive 25% off in-store purchases at Naturepedic Chicago, or donate other approved household items for 15% off.

"We believe that everyone deserves a safe, beautiful space with a bed to lay their head on," said Jazmine Stephens, Executive Director Humble Design Chicago. "This partnership with Naturepedic means more local families will know the comfort of home."

Naturepedic is a 1% for the Planet partner, and eco-conscious shoppers can feel good knowing that 1% or more of every mattress purchase goes to organizations committed to protecting the environment.

About Naturepedic

Since 2003, Naturepedic has been on a mission to protect families through safer, healthier organic-based products with a positive impact on the environment. A brand with purpose, transparency and ethical practices, Naturepedic, an EPA Green Power Partner, is the recipient of many certifications and is highly respected by numerous health and environmental organizations . Since its inception, Naturepedic has been a consistent and generous supporter of NGOs and nonprofits advocating for "Right to Know" about what is in the products that people bring into their homes.

