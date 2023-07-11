Pattern Energy Begins Operations at Lanfine Wind Project in Alberta

150 MW facility to generate clean energy for up to 30,000 Alberta homes

WEST OYEN, AB, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pattern Energy Group LP (Pattern Energy), a leader in renewable energy and transmission infrastructure, announced today it has completed construction and begun operation at its 150 megawatt (MW) Lanfine Wind power project in Alberta, Canada.

Pattern Energy’s Lanfine Wind facility in Alberta (PRNewswire)

"As one of the largest operators of wind power in Canada, Pattern continues to expand its presence with its first facility in Alberta," said Hunter Armistead, CEO of Pattern Energy. "Lanfine Wind utilizes the most powerful turbines in our operating fleet at an impressive 4.3 MW each, altogether powering 30,000 homes in Alberta each year. Pattern has now brought 11 wind energy projects to operation across five provinces in Canada over the past decade, creating thousands of Canadian jobs and millions of dollars in direct economic benefits to our local communities."

The Lanfine Wind project utilizes 35 Vestas V150 4.3 MW turbines. Lanfine Wind has entered into a 10-year financially settled power purchase agreement with West Fraser, a diversified wood products company with more than 60 facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe, for approximately 50% of the facility's output, which is supporting West Fraser's efforts to reduce its scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 46.2% by 2030.

"The Town of Oyen welcomes its continued partnership with Pattern Energy's Lanfine Wind," said Oyen Town Mayor Doug Jones. "Pattern Energy has proven they want to be a good neighbour for the long term. We extend our gratitude for all the support shown to our local businesses. Lanfine Wind's Community Benefits Program will provide vital support that will have a long and lasting positive impact on our entire community."

In May, Pattern Energy closed an approximately CAD$220 million project financing based on 20 years of cash flows for Lanfine Wind with National Bank of Canada and Siemens Financial Services. Lanfine Wind represents a total investment of roughly C$335 million in Alberta that is contributing to lasting and diverse economic benefits.

Approximately 250 workers were on-site during peak construction activity, spurring demand for local businesses and services in the rural community. Construction of the project was managed by Borea Construction.

In addition to employment and contracting opportunities, Lanfine Wind will generate landowner revenue and provide tax revenue to the local community, which will directly contribute to education, community services, roads, and first-responder capabilities. Further, a Community Benefits Program funded by the project will support local initiatives and community-based organizations with a $2 million commitment over the first 20 years of Lanfine Wind's operation.

With the addition of Lanfine Wind, Pattern Energy's portfolio in Canada now totals 11 operational wind energy facilities across five provinces. For more information please visit patterncanada.com.

About Pattern Energy

Pattern Energy is one of the world's largest privately-owned developers and operators of wind, solar, transmission, and energy storage projects. Its operational portfolio includes 38 renewable energy facilities that use proven, best-in-class technology with an operating capacity of more than 6,000 MW in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Mexico. Pattern Energy is guided by a long-term commitment to serve customers, protect the environment, and strengthen communities. For more information, visit www.patternenergy.com.

Contact:

Matt Dallas

Pattern Energy

917-363-1333

matt.dallas@patternenergy.com

Lanfine Wind’s 4.3 MW turbines are the most powerful in Pattern Energy’s fleet (PRNewswire)

Pattern Energy Group Inc. Logo (PRNewsFoto/Pattern Energy Group LP) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pattern Energy Group LP