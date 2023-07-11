Workday Introduces the Next-Generation Elastic Hypercube Technology for Workday Adaptive Planning

Technical Innovation and Embedded Artificial Intelligence Enable Global Organizations Like Boeing and Mondelēz International to Meet the Growing Scale and Complexity of Large Enterprise Planning

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , today introduced the next generation of its patented Elastic Hypercube Technology (EHT), the intelligent modeling engine that powers Workday Adaptive Planning , to address the growing demands on organizations as they model more complex business scenarios, manage changing business needs, and expand planning to more users.

Today's economic uncertainty, market volatility, and heightened competitive landscape mean planning teams must analyze and report on massive datasets while accounting for a vast number of scenarios. More dimensionality, new types of data and data sources, the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), and a growing number of stakeholders add even more complexity to the planning process, making it increasingly important that planning tools deliver ease of use, speed, and scale.

The next generation EHT in Workday Adaptive Planning is enhanced with new embedded AI and performance improvements that efficiently calculate complex models by adding memory and compute power as needed, resulting in dynamic, automatic scaling. This new technology is designed to support even the most complex multi-dimensional planning requirements and a high level of concurrent users, without sacrificing speed or performance.

Power and Scale, Without Compromising Flexibility and Ease of Use

Boeing transformed its workforce planning from a siloed process to a flexible, consistent, and scalable solution with Workday Adaptive Planning. With all its workforce data in one system, Boeing was able to standardize processes and increase visibility into open job requisitions, driving cost savings and operational efficiency.

"We transitioned from hundreds of manual spreadsheets in favor of a more flexible configuration on Workday Adaptive Planning, effectively eliminating our reliance on datasets that were disconnected from each other, which came with extra costs to administrate," said Jeremy McCann, manager of enterprise workforce planning, Boeing. "With the latest EHT innovations, we now feel more confident that we have the processes and visibility required to build the right workforce to execute on our long-term business strategy."

With Workday Adaptive Planning, Mondelēz International has been able to work more effectively and make faster, more strategic decisions about the future of its non-production workforce.

"Planning is becoming more complex for large organizations, and with more than 90,000 employees across 82 countries, workforce planning at Mondelēz is no exception," said Marcel Sakr, functional lead, performance, rewards & workforce planning, Mondelēz International. "With Workday Adaptive Planning, we're able to analyze high volumes of data with multiple dimensions and pull detailed reports in seconds versus minutes. The next generation EHT has helped us gain employee-level visibility and simplify our monthly plan-to-actuals variance analysis, saving time and driving faster analysis decision-making."

Faster Answers to Complex Questions with Enhanced Performance, Speed, and Scale

With the next generation EHT, Workday Adaptive Planning customers will experience:

Optimized speed and performance. Reports, dashboards, and sheets are designed to open quickly, without any performance degradation, including for very large, multi-dimensional views. Embedded AI in EHT will anticipate and compute calculations based on past behaviors and inspect the overall model to identify empty data cells where analysis is not required.

Higher user concurrency support. With increased scalability, more users have access to the platform concurrently to accommodate the growing number of financial, human resources, and business users engaged with an organization's planning process.

Accelerated data integration. Faster import and export of large amounts of financial and non-financial data will be delivered for complete and accurate models.

"For many organizations, the ability to quickly model and understand implications of business decisions and disruptions is more important than ever before," said Dennis Yen, general manager of Workday Adaptive Planning, Workday. "With our continued EHT innovations – including adding to the solution's existing AI and ML functionality – Workday Adaptive Planning is helping more than 6,000 companies take control and plan proactively for their futures by providing continuous planning, company-wide planning, deeper insights, and the ability to adapt and perform at scale."

Availability

The next generation of EHT is generally available to all Workday Adaptive Planning customers.

