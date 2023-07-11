Zixi Releases Next Generation Zixi Edge Compute

High Performance Managed Live Video Routes from Anywhere

WALTHAM, Mass., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zixi , the industry leader for enabling cost-efficient and highly scalable live broadcast-quality video over any IP network or protocol and provider of the award-winning Software-Defined Video Platform (SDVP), today announced the release of Zixi Edge Compute (ZEC) that brings high performance connectivity to the network edge, unlocking the full benefits of the SDVP. Designed to meet the rapidly evolving needs of live video distribution and supporting diverse delivery workflows with higher performance and greater uptime, ZEC is an edge video streaming system that is installed on-premises as a Zixi endpoint, replacing legacy Zixi Feeder and Zixi Receiver software.

ZIXI ZEC LOGO (PRNewswire)

ZEC is installed on infrastructure at the network edge, facilitating a high-performance connection to Zixi Broadcaster, and managing connections in and out. With ZEC, all sources and target destinations are connected with the market leading Zixi Protocol, continuously and dynamically optimizing video delivery to achieve ultra-low latency, reliability and security, dramatically more compute efficient than any alternative market solution and providing an average 50% reduction in transport stream egress costs. For customers that need the highest level of performance, resilience, security and visibility, ZEC connects any industry edge device with dedicated monitoring and mission critical reliability.

The next generation ZEC software offers a robust feature set and can be configured to function as a Zixi Feeder for contribution, as a Zixi Receiver for distribution, or as both a Feeder and Receiver. Additional local protocol support is available for workflows where you might otherwise use HLS, RTMP, RTSP, etc., to contribute from the local network over the public internet to the cloud. ZEC can ingest those streams on the local network and use the much more reliable and efficient Zixi protocol to contribute to the cloud. Similarly, if another protocol is needed on the receive side ZEC allows you to use the Zixi protocol to pull the stream down from the cloud, saving on egress cost, and then make the stream available in the other protocol on the local network. ZEC also provides protocol diversity along with richer API options for interoperable integrations and advanced telemetry and analytics with Zixi ZEN Master .

ZEC licensing can be upgraded to enable fixed or temporary provisioning for additional normalization and curation with the SDVP Broadcaster platform. Programmatic REST APIs allow for schedulable cloud infrastructure provisioning and ZEC provides agility to be commercially upgraded to a fully functional SDVP and allows Zixi Broadcaster to serve as an IPTV/OTT packager with transmuxing to HLS, LL DASH and RTMP to customer CDN origins for distribution. ZEC also future proofs any need for SCTE to out-cues and vice versa with any of the aforementioned protocols.

Highlights include:

Communication with the Zixi Broadcaster using the Zixi Protocol, delivering unmatched performance and reliability

Interface with a broad range of hardware/software encoders, cameras, IRDs and protocols

Mediation of high performance, bandwidth optimized connectivity

Content aware dynamic forward error correction

ARM based processor support with multi-threaded compute optimized high density throughput

Easy to use graphical interface and programmatic REST API

Deployable on supported hardware at no charge, enabling unrivaled connection performance when sending and receiving live video

"Zixi continues to innovate the delivery of live video and support many more diverse workflows with higher performance and greater uptime," said Tim Baldwin, VP Product, Zixi. "The release of ZEC provides our worldwide, market leading customers and partners the ability to deliver cutting edge, broadcast-quality live video deployments and new business models at reduced cost."

About Zixi

Zixi provides the cloud based and on-premises Software-Defined Video Platform (SDVP) that enables reliable broadcast-quality video delivery over any IP network, any protocol, any cloud provider and any edge device. The company offers technologies for broadcasters, enterprises, over-the-top video providers, and mobile service providers around the world. Zixi simplifies building and managing congestion-aware live video routes on any network, with support for 17-protocols across any operating environment, with products that are purpose built to provide market leading performance, universal interoperability and an operational control plane that simplifies management and orchestration at scale. With 15+ years of innovation and expertise, the Zixi Enabled Network has grown to over 1000+ media customers and 400+ OEM and service providers that deliver 20,000+ channels daily, with 110,000 deployed instances in over 120 countries, gathering over 9 billion data points a day while delivering over 100,000 live sporting events a year. This powerful ecosystem of the largest media organizations in the world exchanging live video allows for the creation and acceleration of new content acquisition, business models, and opportunities to reduce cost and generate revenue.

www.zixi.com

For more information, contact:

US:

Denise Williams, Bubble Agency, +1 503 806 0755, denisew@bubbleagency.com

EMEA:

Thais Nirascou, Bubble Agency, +44 7718 985232, thaisn@bubbleagency.com

(PRNewsfoto/Zixi) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zixi