Universal Security Instruments Announces its Fourth-Quarter and Year-End Results

OWINGS MILLS, Md., July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE Amex: UUU) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and its fiscal year ended March 31, 2023.

The Company reported:

For the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023 , sales increased $1,637,217 (38.2%) to $5,927,767 from $4,290,550 from the comparable period last year. The Company reported net income of $284,635 , or $0.12 per basic and diluted share compared to a net loss of $235,838 , or $0.10 per basic and diluted share for the comparable period of the previous year.

For the twelve months ended March 31, 2023 , sales increased $2,629,088 (13.4%) to $22,178,873 versus $19,549,785 for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 . The Company reported net income of $720,411 , or $0.31 per basic and diluted share, versus a net loss of $78,150 or $0.03 per basic and diluted share, for the same period last year. Results for the twelve months ended March 31, 2023 , included the receipt of a federal employee retention credit of approximately $181,000 during the second fiscal quarter of the fiscal year.

Harvey Grossblatt, President and Chief Executive Officer said, "Universal was very pleased to return to profitability with higher sales despite continuing supply chain issues. We continue to strengthen our financial statements by reducing our debt and increasing shareholder equity."

UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS, INC. is a distributor of safety and security devices. Founded in 1969, the Company has an over 54-year heritage of developing innovative and easy-to-install products, including smoke, fire and carbon monoxide alarms. For more information on Universal Security Instruments, visit our website at www.universalsecurity.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain matters discussed in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that inherently include certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, among other items, currency fluctuations, the impact of current and future laws and governmental regulations, and other factors which may be identified from time to time in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and other public announcements. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. We will revise our outlook from time to time and frequently will not disclose such revisions publicly.

UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2023 2022 Net sales $5,927,767 $4,290,550 Net income (loss) 284,635 (235,838) Net income (loss) per share – basic and diluted 0.12 (0.10)





Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic and diluted 2,312,887 2,312,887





Fiscal Year Ended March 31,

2023 2022 Net sales $22,178,873 $19,549,785 Net income (loss) 720,411 (78,150) Net income (loss) per share – basic and diluted 0.31 (0.03)





Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic and diluted 2,312,887 2,312,887



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

ASSETS



March 31,

2023 2022 Cash $ 151,502 $ 438,735 Accounts receivable and amount due from factor 3,664,948 4,090,113 Inventory 4,063,632 6,229,061 Prepaid expenses 165,378 241,342 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 8,045,460 10,999,251











PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT – NET 318,641 477,627 OTHER ASSETS 35,773 44,243 TOTAL ASSETS $8,399,874 $11,521,121





LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Line of credit - factor $1,459,350 $ 2,157,086 Short-term portion of operating lease liability 151,230 131,880 Accounts payable– Trade 948,465 2,557,433 Note payable – Eyston Company Ltd. - 1,081,440 Accrued liabilities 309,940 619,465 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 2,868,985 6,547,304





LONG-TERM PORTION OF OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY 172,072 335,411 TOTAL LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 172,072 335,411





COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES - -





SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



Common stock, $.01 par value per share; 20,000,000 authorized, 2,312,887 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and 2022 23,129 23,129 Additional paid-in capital 12,885,841 12,885,841 (Accumulated Deficit) (7,550,153) (8,270,564)





TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 5,358,817 4,638,406 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $8,399,874 $11,521,121

