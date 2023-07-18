Blueprint Prep Announces the 2023 Winner of the $20,000 Law School Tuition Scholarship

LOS ANGELES, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Prep , the premier education company specializing in support for lifelong professional advancement and test preparation, is pleased to announce the winner of its 2023 Law School Tuition Giveaway: Yamily Santana, a 2022 graduate of the University of Southern California.

Yamily has shown determination and perseverance throughout her academic career. After graduating with an associate degree in Psychology from Union College in New Jersey, she attended Penn State and received a bachelor's degree in Psychology. She then moved on to complete her master's in criminal justice at USC.

The turning point in Yamily's life came when her mother was involved in a car accident caused by a drunk driver. Witnessing the unjust treatment and false accusations that people directed toward her mother ignited Yamily's passion for law and advocacy. She plans to fight for those facing similar injustices and destroy stereotypes that marginalized communities often experience.

"I asked myself, what can I do to change the world? And that's where my passion goes, into law and advocating for people," Yamily said. "Whoever you are, I'm here to help you."

Yamily hopes to attend law school in her home state of New York. She is currently preparing for the LSAT while working as an employment community service coordinator and behavioral therapist.

Blueprint's Law School Tuition Scholarship awards $20,000 to one student every year to help offset tuition costs. Now in its third year, the scholarship is a fundamental component of Blueprint Prep's goal to aid underrepresented students in realizing their legal aspirations. Having already helped hundreds of thousands of students improve their admissions prospects with higher LSAT scores — 15+ point increases, on average — Blueprint is dedicated to assisting students in seizing the opportunity to embark on a fulfilling legal career.

"Law students and lawyers need as much support as they can get to thrive in this challenging and competitive profession," says Matt Riley, CEO and Founder of Blueprint Prep. "It's an honor to help exemplary students who are already setting the bar high, and we can't wait to see the impact they will have on the world."

Blueprint Prep plans to open the application process for next year's Law School Tuition Scholarship sometime in the first quarter of 2024.

To learn more about Blueprint's prep solutions for pre-law students, visit its website .

Founded in 2005, Blueprint Prep is the leading platform for high-stakes test prep in the U.S., offering live and self-paced online courses, private tutoring, self-study materials, and application consulting services for pre-law, pre-med, and medical school students, as well as Qbanks, tutoring, and live study groups for residents, practicing physicians, PAs, and NPs via its recent acquisitions of Rosh Review and Sarah Michelle NP Reviews. Blueprint Prep leverages a unique approach that combines engaging video lectures, unparalleled expertise in content creation, the latest adaptive learning technology, and personalized study planning tools. Blueprint Prep has produced unrivaled results, including industry-leading score increases for its pre-law and pre-med students taking the LSAT and MCAT.

