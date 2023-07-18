THE HENRY FORD ANNOUNCES MANDELA: THE OFFICIAL EXHIBITION IN HENRY FORD MUSEUM OF AMERICAN INNOVATION

The Henry Ford is the first museum in Michigan to host this exhibition

DEARBORN, Mich., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mandela: The Official Exhibition, produced by Round Room Live in partnership with The Royal House of Mandela (RHoM) and RHoM Investments, is the major new global touring exhibition that takes visitors on a personal journey through the life of the world's most iconic freedom fighter and political leader. The Henry Ford is thrilled to welcome the exhibition to Michigan from October 21, 2023 to January 15, 2024.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition opens at The Henry Ford October 21, 2023 (PRNewswire)

An immersive and interactive experience, the exhibition features previously unseen footage, photos and the display of more than 150 historical artifacts and personal effects on loan from the Mandela family, museums and archives worldwide. Mandela: The Official Exhibition is designed to educate, entertain and inspire using many personal belongings and objects never previously seen outside of South Africa. These items, including the suit worn for the opening of the South African parliament in 1996; a traditional head dress gifted to him by The King of Xhosa people, King Xolilzwe Sigcawu as he awarded Mandela the ancient tribal warrior honor of the Isithwalandwe Sesizwe, for the first time in two centuries; his presidential desk and chair and his much loved iconic beige trench coat, combine with immersive media presentations and scenic re-creations, to enable visitors to actively engage with and experience key moments in Nelson Mandela's life.

Through a series of immersive zones – each one a dramatically different experience – the narrative of the exhibit in an incredible journey through a remarkable life.

Visitors will learn about Mandela's beginnings in the rural Transkei, steeped in Xhosa tradition and experience the turbulent struggle against apartheid – and why it had to be defeated. Patrons can celebrate his liberation and his historic term as South Africa's first black president, 'Father of South Africa', and a globally loved and respected figure. The exhibition also reflects on his passing after a lifetime of service to others, his legacy and the impact of his values and commitment.

This unprecedented exhibition provides fresh insight into the people, places and events that formed his character and the challenges he faced. Discover Nelson Mandela as you have never known him.

Lawyer. Revolutionary. Political prisoner. World leader. Elder statesman. Symbol of the struggle against oppression. Nelson Mandela has been all these things to so many people across the world in the past 50 years and five years after his passing, he continues to remain a human rights icon and to be seen globally as an advocate for change.

Nelson Mandela's grandson, Nkosi Zwelivelile Mandela says of the exhibition:

"The Royal House of Mandela is delighted to endorse this exhibition honoring the life and legacy of Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela as it truly captures the spirit of our global icon whose name has become synonymous with international solidarity, justice and peace. It succeeds in quintessentially depicting the man and the legend whose struggle and sacrifice has captivated the hearts and minds of millions around the world. This exhibition is truly an inspiration and an inspired effort; I believe that everyone who sees it will agree that the legacy lives on and that the dream will never die."

The exhibition appreciates the support and involvement of several South African Heritage Partners including institutions and individuals who are contributing to the exhibition content. These Heritage Partners include: The Robben Island Museum, The Liliesleaf Heritage Site, Mqhekezweni - The Great Place, Christo Brand and Zelda la Grange

ABOUT NKOSI ZWELIVELILE MANDELA – CO-EXECUTIVE PRODUCER

Nkosi Zwelivelile Mandela is the traditional leader of Mvezo and the grandson of former President Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela. In 2007, when the Chieftancy and family title was restored, Nkosi Zwelivelile was installed as Chief of Mvezo and head of the Mandela clan under the direction of his grandfather Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela. Since then, Nkosi Zwelivelile has fulfilled several primary roles including: establishing and invigorating a community development arm, The Mvezo Development Trust; building a primary school and initiating the Mandela School of Science and Technology with Siemens Corp.; developing the Mvezo Komkhulu Museum and the future home of this exhibition; launching annual cultural, political and sports related programs and activities in the Eastern Cape; and, providing community and spiritual leadership as defined by centuries of culture and tradition. Nkosi Zwelivelile was appointed as a Member of Parliament by the African National Congress following elections in 2009 and again in 2014. He has served on the Public Works and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Portfolio Committees. During the fifth parliament, he served as the ANC Whip in the Minerals and Energy Portfolio Committee. Now serving his third term in parliament, he is deployed as the Chairperson of Portfolio Committee on Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development. He is also the owner and chair of MK Freight Systems. He holds a bachelor's degree and a postgraduate degree in political science from Rhodes University.

ABOUT ROUND ROOM LIVE

Round Room Live is the leading producer and promoter of exhibitions and family show entertainment, specializing in transforming both new and iconic intellectual property into engaging and thrilling live events. Round Room creates unique live experiences tailored to the distinct character of each property and produces the highest quality productions for audiences around the world.

Round Room's Immersive and Entertainment Experiences division is currently touring: Formula 1: The Exhibition, Jurassic World: The Exhibition, Mandela: The Official Exhibition, and Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I'm Free. Their current roster of touring theatrical shows includes: The All New…Nitro Circus 20th Anniversary Tour, Baby Shark Live!, Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, Blippi The Musical, Peppa Pig Live, and Blue's Clues & You! Live On Stage.

ABOUT THE HENRY FORD

Located in Dearborn, Michigan, The Henry Ford is a globally recognized destination that fosters inspiration and learning from hands-on encounters with artifacts representing the most comprehensive collection anywhere focusing on innovation, ingenuity, and resourcefulness. Its unique venues include Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, Greenfield Village, Ford Rouge Factory Tour, Benson Ford Research Center, Giant Screen Experience and Henry Ford Academy, a public charter high school. The Henry Ford inspires every individual to unlock their potential and help shape a better future through a variety of channels, including its online presence thehenryford.org, its Emmy®-winning national television series, The Henry Ford's Innovation Nation, and The Henry Ford's Invention Convention Worldwide, a global K-12 invention education curricular program that teaches students problem-solving, entrepreneurship, and creativity skills. With the support of a growing community of affiliates and supporters, The Henry Ford is the home of Raytheon Technologies Invention Convention U.S. Nationals, Invention Convention Americas and Invention Convention Michigan.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Henry Ford