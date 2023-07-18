SmartSource® Accelerates Support for Canadian Staffing Industry

Vancouver location to provide rapid deployment of IT and technology needs

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartSource®, an ABCOM Technology Group company, announces an expansion of services to specifically meet the evolving demands of the staffing industry in Canada. By deploying its robust technology solutions to this critical sector, SmartSource is addressing the unique challenges that staffing agencies encounter, fortifying their operations, and enhancing their competitive edge.

"Staffing agencies operate in a fast-paced, dynamic environment. It is imperative for them to have a technology partner that understands their unique needs and can deliver reliable, flexible solutions on demand," said SmartSource CEO, Ali Vafa. "Our expansion into the staffing industry in Canada exemplifies our commitment to meeting these needs with an unprecedented level of service and customization."

SmartSource is poised to offer comprehensive IT solutions specifically designed for the staffing industry. This includes providing seamless laptop rentals for contract and temporary talent, and managed IT services, thereby enabling staffing agencies to circumvent the complexities of IT equipment management and focus more on their core operations. With locally based technicians, SmartSource also guarantees prompt and reliable service - a key benefit for staffing firms where time and efficiency are paramount.

The company's Vancouver location, which opened on July 17, 2023, was built to serve the staffing industry along with the Canadian film and television industry, providing an impressive suite of services including office, IT, and audio-visual rental equipment, event support, warehousing, and managed IT services including cloud-based networking. Having a physical presence in Canada will enable SmartSource to deliver significant benefits to its clients by providing faster service, reducing shipping costs, eliminating customs delays, and providing on-the-ground support.

"Our vision is beyond geographical expansion. We are committed to comprehensively supporting vertical markets, and our move into the staffing industry in Canada reflects this," said Jeremy Lyon, Sales Director of SmartSource. "We remain dedicated to providing industry-leading, customized solutions that empower our clients to excel in their respective sectors."

About SmartSource®

SmartSource®, an ABCOM Technology Group company, has more than 35 years of experience serving clients' business technology needs in the events, staffing, legal, government, finance, education, entertainment, and meeting production industries. The company provides service throughout North America through its fully staffed and equipped offices in major metropolitan markets. SmartSource draws from its extensive inventory of IT, AV, and interactive technologies to deliver solutions as varied as computers and help desk support for remote staff, office equipment for temporary spaces, or multi-story video walls for trade shows and events. Deep experience in logistics and IT services ensure clients are covered on everything from warehousing to asset tracking, cybersecurity, and technical support. The SmartSource team is passionate about leveraging its expertise to empower clients to excel.

For more information, visit www.thesmartsource.com or call (844) 280-7443.

