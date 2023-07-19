POINTSKASH ANNOUNCES SERVICES ROLLOUT AGREEMENT WITH JF PETROLEUM GROUP

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsKash Inc., a disruptor in financial technology, today announced that PK Pay, LLC, its joint venture with a Georgia-based national player in c-store, travel center, and wholesale fuel marketplaces, entered a new agreement with JF Petroleum Group, the leading general contractor in North America serving the retail convenience industry and premier provider of fueling system solutions. The development marks a significant milestone for PointsKash Inc., as it expands its payment technology footprint in the fuel and retail sector with the conversion of merchant processing solutions both in-store and forecourt in over 1,000 gas stations, c-stores, and travel centers across the United States.

"This new initiative with JF Petroleum Group is a significant step forward for PointsKash. It allows us to expand our footprint and offer our innovative payment services to a national audience. Through this large-scale integration, we are providing consumers with more ways to pay while delivering greater value and convenience to merchants," says Steve Janjic, Founder and CEO of PointsKash.

In this latest endeavor, PointsKash will introduce dynamic solutions, including traditional-based card merchant processing, app-based alternative processing (featuring rewards, loyalty, and hyper-targeted coupons and promotions), and multi-functional financial service center kiosks, reinventing the payment experience for consumers.

By leveraging the expertise and resources of PointsKash, and the technical knowledge, experience, and national reach of JF Petroleum Group, the POS merchant processing transformation will enhance customer convenience, streamline operations, and provide merchants with more cost-efficient payment options.

JF Petroleum Group is known for its turnkey solutions serving the North American fueling infrastructure industry. With over 500 highly skilled technicians and advanced supply chains, the organization is well-equipped to support the installation and implementation of PK Pay's merchant payment processing solutions across the 1,000-plus participating locations.

"With our centralized tracking and communication platform, flexible approach, and a sterling record of performance and accountability, PointsKash and their merchants can rest assured this national services rollout is in competent hands. At JF Petroleum Group, we specialize in large, complex multi-site rollouts. We look forward to facilitating PointsKash's growth in the c-store, fuel-service stations marketplace, and beyond," says Maggie Lawson, PMP, Vice President of Professional Services with JF Petroleum Group.

PK Pay LLC will begin the installation of its services this month in Texas and quickly expand throughout the United States through the end of Q1 2024. With a focus on providing services in-store and forecourt, the new venture will transform how consumers buy fuel, merchandise, and other products and further solidify PointsKash Inc.'s increasing footprint in the market.

ABOUT JF PETROLEUM GROUP

The JF Petroleum Group is a leading provider of turn-key distribution, construction, and service solutions to the North American fueling infrastructure industry. The company serves retail fueling stations, commercial and government fleets, and emergency power customers through its network of 40 branch offices, four distribution centers, and over 1,200 employees located across the United States. The JF Petroleum Group represents the premier products in the fueling infrastructure marketplace, including Gilbarco Veeder-Root, VeriFone, OPW, Franklin Fueling, and Containment Solutions. To learn more, visit www.jfpetrogroup.com.

ABOUT POINTSKASH

PointsKash, an innovative first mover, has developed a proprietary platform that empowers consumers and rewards point issuers and merchants when converting loyalty reward points to cash. By leveraging strategic partnerships and using centralized and distributed ledger technology (blockchain), PointsKash expects consumers to interact, share and apply their digitally stored value to traditional cash transactions and online purchases. The PointsKash merchant payment processing services team has over 40 years of experience serving small, medium, and enterprise-level businesses, including national convenience store chains, fuel stations, auto dealerships, manufacturers, sporting events, e-gaming organizations, and retailers. PointsKash is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. To learn more, visit www.pointskash.com

Contact:

Robert Ruiz, Chief Marketing Officer

rruiz@pointskash.com| +1 877-368-2926

