Truck Freight Tonnage and Revenues Rise in 2022, According to Report

WASHINGTON, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucks moved more than 11.4 billion tons of freight in 2022, generating more than $940 billion – both increases from the previous year, according to the latest edition of American Trucking Associations' American Trucking Trends 2023.

"While 2022 was a challenging year for trucking in many respects, the industry still posted growth in revenue, tonnage, employment and several other measures," said ATA Chief Economist Bob Costello. "In addition, by share of freight revenue and tonnage, trucking remained by far the dominant mode of transportation in the country."

Among the findings in Trends, in 2022:

Trucks moved 11.46 billion tons of freight – up from 10.93 billion tons the previous year.

The industry collected 80.7% of the nation's freight bill – generating $940.8 billion .

Trucking employed 8.4 million people in industry-related jobs, up 405,000 from the previous year, including 3.54 million professional truck drivers.

Women made up 8.1% of the nation's drivers – an all-time high and the seventh straight annual increase.

Trends detailed the racial/ethnic background of drivers, with 18.3% of drivers identifying as Black, 4% as Asian and 23.3% as Hispanic or Latino.

Trucking remains a small business industry: 95.8% of fleets operate ten or fewer trucks, and 99.7% operate 100 or fewer.

Trucks moved 61.9% of the value of surface trade between the U.S. and Canada and 83.5% of cross-border trade with Mexico , for a total of $947.92 billion worth of goods.

This year's expanded edition of Trends includes several new datasets and topics, including annual data about America's household goods movers, new chapters on the broader macroeconomy with a focus on drivers of freight volumes, and an overview of ATA's driver compensation data.

"As government and business leaders make choices that determine the trajectory of our economy, the data found in these pages can help drive those decisions – that's why Trends has a place on the most influential desks, providing actional insights to elected officials, regulators, industry insiders, and economic analysts," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "This is your guide to an industry that embodies the true meaning of essential."

ATA American Trucking Trends is available for purchase now at www.atabusinesssolutions.com.

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter or Facebook. Trucking Moves America Forward.

