Healthcare expenses are 47% higher for women experiencing menopause

Untreated menopause takes a heavy toll on women and the U.S. healthcare system

SEATTLE, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lack of access to quality, specialized medical care for menopause is causing women to suffer needlessly and the U.S. healthcare system to bear the brunt of unnecessary costs. A new study commissioned by Gennev , the nation's leading virtual menopause clinic provider, shows that medical and prescription costs for women ages 45-54 experiencing menopause are 47 percent higher on average than the general population of women in the same age band. The per member per month expense for these women experiencing menopause averaged $1,243, compared to $848 for the total population.

Gennev's new study shows untreated menopause takes a heavy toll on women's expenses and the U.S. healthcare system.

According to a study commissioned by Gennev and conducted by Milliman, one of the world's largest independent actuarial and consulting firms, women ages 45-54 exhibiting symptoms of menopause have a 41 percent higher utilization of professional medical services and twice the behavioral health costs than the general population of women in the same age band.

Anxiety, a widely reported prevalent symptom of menopause, can be effectively alleviated by treating the root cause of menopause itself. "The cost of overlooking menopause goes far beyond financial implications. It exacts a heavy toll on women's overall well-being—physically, emotionally, and financially," said Dr. Rebecca Dunsmoor-Su, Chief Medical Officer at Gennev. "But there's a massive knowledge gap. Our study estimates 80 percent of women between the ages of 45 and 54 could be experiencing menopause symptoms at a given time, yet, based on diagnosis and treatment coded in claims data, only 21 percent seek treatment. This discrepancy underscores the importance of not only recognizing the need for comprehensive menopause care and prioritizing coverage, but the critical need to raise awareness about menopause care. We can empower women to navigate this transformative stage with grace and ensure they receive the support and care they rightfully deserve."

The study also highlights how women in the study group using hormone replacement therapy (HRT) have 11 percent lower overall healthcare costs compared to women using other menopause therapies. Furthermore, Gennev believes that treating menopause can yield far-reaching advantages that extend beyond financial savings. Specifically, women in the study group who use HRT during menopause show 14 percent lower health costs associated with substance abuse disorders as compared to general medical utilizers. Additionally, women aged 55-59 using HRT incur lower healthcare expenses across all medical categories when compared to women aged 45-54 on HRT, with the exception of pharmacy-related costs.

Regardless of chosen treatment path, Gennev knows the impact seeing a medical professional who is trained in menopause can have to a woman going through it. However, quality menopause care isn't easy to find. According to a John Hopkins-led survey , only one in five OB/GYNs take the menopause seminar in medical school. That number is likely even less for primary care doctors. Gennev providers have already helped thousands of U.S. women improve their quality of life by prescribing personalized, evidence-based treatment plans and delivering the virtual support needed for those plans to succeed. Integrated treatment plans may include prescription medication, nutrition, fitness, sleep, mindfulness, and behavioral health therapies. Gennev's team of OB-GYNs and Registered Dietitian Nutritionists serve patients nationwide, and 89 percent of patients report some symptom relief after their first visit.

To read the full study, visit Gennev's resource hub .

METHODOLOGY

Gennev commissioned Milliman, among the world's largest independent actuarial and consulting firms, to conduct an analysis to quantify the medical and pharmacy costs and utilization of women aged 45 to 54 with employer-sponsored health insurance in the U.S. who have been diagnosed or are being treated for menopause or perimenopause. The report identifies the healthcare economic profiles of women in menopause who have used specific types of therapy, including HRT, non-hormonal therapy, or no therapy at all for menopause diagnosis.

ABOUT GENNEV

Gennev, a Unified Women's Healthcare affiliate, offers a digital health platform that provides patients with personalized and comprehensive access and treatment for menopause relief through its network of OB-GYNs, Registered Dietitians and Health Coaches in all 50 states. Gennev's network of experts create personalized care plans for patients, including prescription medication, lifestyle changes in nutrition, fitness, sleep and mindfulness, and natural supplements proven to relieve menopause symptoms.

Thousands of women have completed the Gennev Menopause Assessment to receive recommended treatments, products, education and community support for their menopause symptoms. Over 1 million women annually access Gennev's education and community resources at gennev.com .

Unified is accelerating meaningful change in women's healthcare by building healthy, innovative and mission-driven businesses. Together, we anticipate the greatest opportunities to meet the comprehensive needs of women across the entirety of their health journey.

Media Contact:

Kingston Marketing Group

Lauren Riefflin

lauren@kingstonmarketing.group

View original content:

SOURCE Gennev