Premier Anesthesia Announces the Appointment of Two Regional Medical Directors

The Promotions of Dr. Miguel Cervantes III and Dr. Anthony Dominic Will Advance Care in the Communities they Serve

ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Anesthesia, a national leader and specialist in anesthesia practice management, has announced the promotions of Miguel Cervantes III, MD, MBA, FASA, and Anthony Dominic, DO, MHSA to the positions of regional medical directors.

For over 20 years, Premier Anesthesia has been a highly trusted partner for healthcare organizations nationwide. With a wealth of knowledge and skill in hospital-based anesthesia practices, they focus on developing and managing anesthesia services tailored to the needs of their clients, medical staff and communities. From recruitment to efficient management, Premier Anesthesia is dedicated to ensuring optimal patient and client outcomes.

In their new roles, Dr. Cervantes and Dr. Dominic will be responsible for improving communication, processes, and quality across the board. They'll also be instrumental in recruiting and onboarding new facilities, assisting with peer review processes and supporting the medical directors in their quest for best practices.

"We're thrilled to announce that Dr. Cervantes and Dr. Dominic have been promoted to regional medical directors. Their remarkable work as providers, leaders and educators has earned them this well-deserved recognition. We're confident in their ability to continue delivering on Premier Anesthesia's mission to serve our members, clinicians, and communities," said Preston Smith, JD, FACHE, president of Premier Anesthesia.

Dr. Cervantes has been affiliated with Premier Anesthesia since 2005 and has worked at multiple facilities operated by Premier. He has served as a medical director in both Texas and Washington and previously held the position of president of the medical staff. Currently based in Richland, Washington, Dr. Cervantes serves as Kadlec Regional Medical Center's anesthesia medical director and is a member of the medical board for three ambulatory surgery centers. In addition to his role at Kadlec, Dr. Cervantes also serves as a system provider informaticist for an extensive healthcare system comprising over 42 hospitals across seven states. He works to optimize electronic health records and has supported the implementation of the Epic electronic medical record at 16 hospitals. Dr. Cervantes obtained a Certificate of Business Administration from the American Society of Anesthesiologists in 2016. In 2020, he was honored with the Fellow of the American Society of Anesthesiologists designation for his demonstrated dedication and leadership in the field of anesthesiology. The following year, he earned an MBA.

Dr. Dominic is a board-certified anesthesiologist with over 27 years of experience working with many anesthesia practice models and has been an owner/operator of several non-healthcare-related businesses. His interests and skillsets include pursuing superior patient care and customer service, transformational leadership and operational management. Dr. Dominic is a graduate of the University of Arizona's anesthesia residency program and the University of Alabama's MHSA program. In addition to his role as a regional anesthesia medical director for Premier Anesthesia, he is a medical director of anesthesia for Mount Carmel Grove City.

About Premier Anesthesia

Premier Anesthesia is a national anesthesia management company solely focused on building and managing the best anesthesia teams in the industry. The organization's leadership brings extensive experience in hospital-based physician staffing, recruiting and management. Premier Anesthesia is part of the Jackson Healthcare® family of companies. For more information, visit www.premieranesthesia.com.

