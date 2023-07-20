Toastmasters Announces Speakers for 2023 Convention

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toastmasters International announced a dynamic and compelling lineup of education sessions for its 2023 International Convention, to be held Aug. 16-19 as a hybrid event. With 11 inspiring speaking sessions, the 2023 International Convention will feature presenters from around the world.

"We are thrilled to offer an inspiring and impressive group of speakers at this year's International Convention," says Morag Mathieson, Toastmasters' International President-Elect. "These world-class presenters will educate and entertain our audience whether they are attending in-person in The Bahamas or joining us online."

The main-stage presenters include Lisa Nichols, who will deliver the keynote presentation during the Opening Ceremonies on Wednesday, Aug. 16. Nichols is a renowned speaker, media personality, and corporate CEO, with a global platform reaching over 170 countries and serving over 80 million people. She has a social media reach of over 1.9 million followers.

As founder and CEO of Motivating the Masses, Inc., Nichols has helped develop workshops and programs that have transformed thousands of businesses, as well as the lives of entrepreneurs, across the globe. As a result of her training, her students have become unforgettable speakers, best-selling authors, and successful entrepreneurs.

Yolett McPhee-McCuin is the recipient of Toastmasters' 2023 Golden Gavel Award. Affectionately known as 'Coach Yo,' McPhee-McCuin is the head coach for the University of Mississippi women's basketball program, which returned to national prominence under her leadership.

Throughout her coaching career, she impacted every community in which she coached, emphasizing an importance on community engagement, both through service and via dialogue with fans and supporters. She puts an emphasis on teaching, developing, and inspiring through character-building and leadership, as best displayed by her trademark motto #NoCeilings, which serves as a rallying cry within her.

#NoCeilings emphasizes living life without limits, especially to young women, focusing on what can be achieved on the court and in life. Through her non-profit foundation, No Ceilings with Coach Yo, she advocates for child development through education and athletics.

Other education sessions:

World Champions of Public Speaking Roundtable : Receive speaking tips and communication advice from the best of the best! This session will feature Past World Champions of Public Speaking Cyril Junior Dim (2022), Ramona J. Smith (2018), and Mark Brown (1995) as panelists; it will be moderated by Accredited Speaker Rochelle Rice . Listen to the experts discuss speech writing and preparation, storytelling and delivery, overcoming obstacles, and more.



No Joke: Engaging Your Audience Like a Clown (Not the Creepy Kind) : It's harder than ever to connect with your audience; today, you need to engage like a professional, and this workshop will show you how. Packed with real-world anecdotes from under the spotlight, this crash course in Secrets of Clown Presence will give you actionable tips to supercharge your audience connection that you definitely won't find in the Pathways learning experience!



Think Faster, Talk Smarter: Steps for Effective Speaking in the Moment : Learn science-based strategies for managing anxiety, responding to the mood of the room, and creating content that is concise, relevant, compelling, and memorable when speaking in the moment. You will also leave with best practices for navigating Q&A sessions, shining in job interviews, providing effective feedback, making small talk, fixing faux pas, persuading others, and handling other impromptu speaking tasks.



Next Slide Please : We've all been there—sat in an audience being subjected to the pain and tedium of an excruciatingly dull and dreary slide presentation. We pity the poor presenter as they attempt to deliver a message that just isn't getting through to a sea of disengaged faces. Could that person on stage be you? Are your slides stale, soulless, and sterile?



Leadership and Conflict Resolution: From Collision to Collaboration : Beat any clash! Join Simmone Bowe and discover how leaders can effectively manage conflict to foster collaboration, cooperation, inclusion, and support.



Boosting Your Confidence and Interview Success Tips for Landing a Job in Today's Market : The current job market is booming! In the U.S., there are 11 million job openings, but only 5.7 million workers available. Furthermore, by 2030, there will be 85 million open jobs worldwide. This presentation will provide the audience with a comprehensive list of interview tips for both in-person and online interviews, guidance on self-marketing, and insights into the significance of networking, along with tips on how to network effectively.



From the Inside Out : Feeling overwhelmed by life and leadership obligations? Explore an "inner revolution" journey with a premier corporate trainer and personal coach to take ownership of who you are as a leader.



Unleash Your Potential: How Toastmasters Empowers You to Build Your Dreams : What does it take for you to achieve greatness? Join Carlos Palacious , Distinguished Toastmaster (DTM), in this inspiring session to find out how Toastmasters can improve your public speaking skills, develop your leadership abilities, and enhance your communication so that you can unleash your full potential.



From Cautious to Courageous—The Journey of Speechcraft: Join Linda Clarke as she shares her experience as a Speechcraft® coordinator at Sunshine Holdings Group. Her session will include aspects of storytelling, bringing Toastmasters to a new audience, and practical advice any Toastmaster can use on their journey. Joinas she shares her experience as a Speechcraft® coordinator at Sunshine Holdings Group. Her session will include aspects of storytelling, bringing Toastmasters to a new audience, and practical advice any Toastmaster can use on their journey.

To learn more about Toastmasters' 2023 International Convention, Aug. 16-19, and obtain a complete schedule of events, including the Opening Ceremonies, Education Sessions, and the World Championship of Public Speaking®, visit toastmasters.org/Convention. The International Convention will be a hybrid event and the public is invited to attend in person or online.

About Toastmasters International

Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., the organization's membership exceeds 280,000 in more than 14,700 clubs in 144 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators, and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit www.toastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.

