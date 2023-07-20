WayFare Announces Its Line of Dairy-Free Puddings in Albertsons Nationwide

The brand's silky-smooth puddings are Certified Free From™ the Top 9 Allergens and are now available at the grocery retailer, providing consumers with easy access to plant-based eating.

BOZEMAN, Mont. , July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WayFare, a plant-based company serving the dairy-free community, announces the availability of its creamy puddings in Albertsons across the U.S. Consumers can find the chocolate variety in over 1,500 stores, 230 of which in Southwest locations also carry the vanilla flavor. WayFare's commitment to sustainable growth aligns with products Certified Free From™ the Top 9 Allergens*. The brand offers other household staples, such as plant-based yogurt, cream cheese, sour cream and butter.

The silky-smooth vegan puddings are nut-free, soy-free, gluten-free, non-GMO and kosher. Each tastes similar to traditional pudding many enjoyed in childhood, minus the dairy. The puddings are made from whole food ingredients, including butter beans and oats.

"We at WayFare know that families adopting a vegan lifestyle, in particular, don't want to give up their favorite snacking choices," said Founder Kelly Coffin. "I've witnessed that myself with my kids, who love us to pack puddings in their lunches, so making them available at Albertsons is convenient. Our delicious puddings have the flavors and textures we love in puddings, with the benefits being plant-based. They're the best plant-based puddings you've ever tasted! Now, that's something to celebrate on the road to healthier eating!"

WayFare's Top 9 Free From Certification is a significant differentiator in the industry, as most other plant-based brands use soy and nuts. The brand's commitment to whole food nutrition and innovative manufacturing also sets it apart. At the same time, its products' taste and versatility make it a go-to choice for consumers looking for healthier alternatives.

Albertsons joins a growing list of major grocery outlets carrying WayFare products, helping it become a household name to consumers looking to eliminate or reduce their dairy consumption. Albertsons and its family of stores include Safeway, Jewel, Acme and Shaws.

For more information on the plant-based, dairy-free selections, visit www.wayfarefoods.com.

About WayFare:

WayFare is a vibrant, purpose-driven company that positively changes lives through superior plant-based foods so that people can live healthier, longer and more abundantly. *WayFare products are Certified Free From Dairy, Wheat/Gluten, Eggs, Tree Nuts, Peanuts, Shellfish, Fish, Soy, Sesame by Menutrinfo®.

