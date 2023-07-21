WoodWick® Candles Introduces Exquisite New Seasonal Fragrance Collection, Just in Time For Autumn

Leading Luxury Fragrance Brand Offers Candle Enthusiasts a Selection of Trendy Scents for the Fall Season

ATLANTA, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WoodWick Candles, part of the Newell Brands portfolio and the leader in home fragrance, introduces their New Fall Seasonal Fragrance Collection, featuring an array of unique single-scent and trilogy multi-layered candles, designed to capture the essence of autumn.

In preparation for the fall season, WoodWick's team of scent experts have meticulously curated a collection of on-trend fragrances that elevate the ambiance of any room or space, inviting friends and family to gather and embrace the cozy atmosphere of home. The New Seasonal Fragrance Collection aims to create a luxurious seasonal experience where brand enthusiasts can indulge in relaxation or ignite the festivities at their next holiday gathering.

"Our WoodWick scent experts have thoughtfully selected a blend of on-trend fragrances to enhance the personal autumnal style of candle lovers," said Michelle Favaloro, Vice President of Home Fragrance at Newell Brands. "We are thrilled to present our New Seasonal Fragrance Collection, which combines natural materials, luxury craftsmanship, and innovative wick design to create an exceptional sensory experience."

The New Seasonal Fragrance Collection showcases a variety of captivating scents:

Hinoki Dahlia : An intricate fragrance highlighting notes of hinoki wood, velvet plum, and midnight dahlia.

Vanilla Musk : Light and airy, with notes of pink salt, white florals, and coconut milk for a unique take on vanilla.

Santal Myrrh : A sweet and woody incense-like fragrance composed of mahogany, lemon and golden amber notes.

Evergreen Cashmere : Bright pinyon pine and fresh air accords are tempered with warm cashmere, spice, and sandalwood.

Evening Luxe Trilogy: Our fragrance curators have layered the scents of Dahlia Noir , Lavender & Cedar, and White Teak to create a finely textured journey through a fragrant forest.

WoodWick fans can also enhance their fall home ambiance by incorporating past seasonal fragrances from WoodWick's Core Collection into each room, embracing the scents of autumn. These fragrances include Fireside, Warm Wood Trilogy, Pumpkin Praline, White Teak, Frasier Fir, and Cinnamon Chai.

The New Seasonal Fragrance Collection candles are $20.99 for a medium hourglass and $30.99 for a large hourglass or ellipse vessel. Now available for purchase, brand enthusiasts can purchase the exquisite collection online at WoodWick.com or visit leading retailers such as Kohl's, Meijer, or Yankee Candle stores.

For more information about WoodWick Candles and to explore their full range of products, please visit https://woodwick.yankeecandle.com/ and follow along on Instagram (@Woodwick_Candles) and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/WoodWick/)

About WoodWick ® Candles

Refined, elegant designs. Curated, sophisticated fragrances. A distinctive, soothing crackle. WoodWick® Candles have been indulging the senses since 2006. Combining carefully selected natural materials and luxury craftmanship poured into an iconic hourglass vessel, WoodWick® Candles feature patented Pluswick® Innovation to share the signature crackling sound from the natural-wood wick for a unique multi-sensory experience of sound, sight, and fragrance.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, Sharpie, Graco, Coleman, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Yankee Candle, Paper Mate, FoodSaver, Dymo, EXPO, Elmer's, Oster, NUK, Spontex and Campingaz. Newell Brands is focused on delighting consumers by lighting up everyday moments.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

