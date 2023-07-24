National Grid Renewables Pledges Over $500,000 to South Dakota School District

MINNEAPOLIS, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, National Grid Renewables announced its pledge to donate over $500,000 to the New Underwood, South Dakota School District, sourced from its 128 megawatt (MW) Wild Springs Solar Project (Wild Springs or the project) located in Pennington County, South Dakota. The new Wild Springs Education Fund will be administered by the New Underwood Area Community Foundation, a local fund governed by the South Dakota Community Foundation.

Wild Springs Solar Project is located in Pennington County, South Dakota (PRNewswire)

"The New Underwood School District appreciates the pledge of $25,000 per year for 20 years provided by the Wild Springs Education Fund," said Katie Albers, Superintendent of the New Underwood School District. "The district will use these funds in a variety of ways to benefit our students, school and community."

National Grid Renewables initiates charitable funds for each of its large-scale renewable energy projects and commences funding of its pledge once the project achieves commercial operation. These charitable funds are intended to provide additional assistance to community activities and opportunities within the local host communities. These gifts donated by the charitable funds are above and beyond any tax revenue delivered by National Grid Renewables' projects.

"We are incredibly proud of the local community benefits resulting from these charitable funds," said Joe Ibrahim, Vice President of Construction and Engineering at National Grid Renewables. "When we construct a clean energy project, we are laying down roots in a community – and we take our role as a good neighbor seriously. We have the opportunity and the responsibility to give back and be a positive impact on both the residents and the local economy."

Wild Springs announced construction in early 2023 and is projected to be the largest solar energy project in the state to-date. Once operational, Wild Springs is anticipated to avoid 190,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually – the equivalent to removing roughly 42,000 cars from the road for one year. The project also expects to produce nearly $12 million in new tax revenue throughout the first 20 years of operation.

About National Grid Renewables

National Grid Renewables develops and operates large-scale renewable energy assets across the United States, including solar, wind, and energy storage. As a farmer-friendly and community-focused business, National Grid Renewables repowers America's electricity grid by reigniting local economies and reinvesting in a sustainable, clean energy future. National Grid Renewables supports National Grid's vision of being at the heart of a clean, fair, and affordable energy future for all. To learn more about National Grid Renewables, visit www.nationalgridrenewables.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

