DR. SAMANTHA ELLIS LAUNCHES SOLUTION-FOCUSED SKINCARE BRAND PREQUEL

LOS ANGELES, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Samantha Ellis is thrilled to announce today the launch of Prequel, her dermatologist-developed, solution-focused skincare brand, in collaboration with The Center, a Los Angeles based brand accelerator. The brand debuts with three core products specifically designed to address skin health and the root cause of skin concerns while delivering clinical solutions to help reverse barrier dysfunction and treat skin issues, head-to-toe.

Offering a balance between doctor office brands, prescription based topicals, and over-the-counter basics, Prequel provides effective and cosmetically elegant formulas accessible to everyone. Utilizing clinically validated active ingredients at ideal levels to support skin health, enhancing skin barrier function while optimizing product performance, Prequel addresses skin concerns from ageing skin and acne to crepiness and hyperpigmentation.

"As a practicing dermatologist, after years of hearing directly from my patients what they want and need from their skincare - I've turned that into Prequel. I like to think of this brand as 'basic plus' - we've taken tried and true skincare ingredients and formats, but elevated them from a formulation standpoint, a packaging standpoint and an innovation standpoint, all at an attainable price point," says Dr. Samantha Ellis.

"We think both Dr. Ellis and Prequel bring a new and exciting point of view to our family of brands at The Center, as Sam is not only a dermatologist, but also a genuine skincare and product-lover. Prequel is inspired by Sam's ability to utilize her unique positioning between the dermatological world and the social media landscape, for skincare and product education," adds Ben Bennett, Founder and CEO of The Center.

The three core products launching includes the Gleanser, a non-drying glycerin cleanser for face and body, priced at $18. Clinically tested for 24-hour moisture and formulated with 50% glycerin, inulin and a unique aquaporin-stimulating active to boost skin suppleness, the Gleanser promises to purify and hydrate your skin without causing dryness or irritation.

Additionally, the Skin Utility Ointment, a multi-purpose skin protectant retailing at $18. Formulated with 45% USP-grade petrolatum, this versatile product offers a powerful skin protection solution, safeguarding your skin from environmental stressors while providing intensive care.

Lastly, Prequel introduces the Urea Repair 10% Urea Moisturizing Milk for face and body, retailing at $22. With a luxurious formula combining 10% pure urea with shea butter, glycerin and niacinamide, this moisturizing milk offers deep hydration and repair, leaving your skin feeling soft, smooth, and revitalized.

Starting today Tuesday, July 25th , the Prequel range will be available exclusively online at www.prequel.com.

ABOUT DR. SAMANTHA ELLIS, MD, FAAD

Samantha Ellis, MD, FAAD is a board-certified medical and cosmetic dermatologist based in the San Francisco Bay Area. She graduated summa cum laude from UCLA, earned her medical doctorate from the University of Michigan, and completed her dermatology residency training at UC Davis. In addition to her private practice, she is a Clinical Instructor of Dermatology at UC Davis. Dr. Ellis has published multiple peer-reviewed journal articles and authored several medical textbook chapters on a broad range of dermatology topics including cutaneous immunology, dermatologic surgery, cosmeceuticals, and skin aging. On social media she takes followers through her day-to-day life as a millennial dermatologist, both in and out of the office, and candidly shares skincare advice and product recommendations.

ABOUT THE CENTER

The Center builds and grows compelling and highly commercial brands in the beauty and wellness space bringing together an experienced and agile team of strategic and operational experts with a proven track record of creating market-leading consumer goods companies. A deep understanding of forecasting consumer trends underscores The Center's ability to create, define, and market beauty brands. In addition, The Center's management of testing, manufacturing, and distribution adds value throughout the product life cycle. Within The Center's vertical ecosystem, the centralized shared- services platform identifies trends and efficiencies to be shared across their entire portfolio of brands.

