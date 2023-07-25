NEXPOINT RESIDENTIAL TRUST, INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

NXRT Generates Strong Returns on Rehab Program and Tames Controllable Expense Growth

DALLAS, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Highlights

NXRT 1 reported Net Loss, FFO 2 , Core FFO 2 and AFFO 2 of $(4.0)M , $19.8M , $20.4M and $23.2M , respectively, attributable to common stockholders for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 , compared to Net Loss, FFO, Core FFO, and AFFO of $(7.8)M , $17.6M , $20.3M and $22.7M , respectively, attributable to common stockholders for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 .

NXRT reported Net Loss, FFO, Core FFO and AFFO of $(7.8)M , $39.1M , $39.0M and $44.2M , respectively, attributable to common stockholders for the six months ended June 30, 2023 , compared to Net Loss, FFO, Core FFO, and AFFO of $(12.5)M , $36.6M , $40.4M and $45.1M , respectively, attributable to common stockholders for the six months ended June 30, 2022 .

For the three months ended June 30, 2023 , Q2 Same Store properties 3 average effective rent, total revenue and NOI 2 increased 7.9%, 7.4% and 7.6%, respectively, and occupancy decreased 60 bps over the prior year period.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023 , YTD Same Store properties 3 average effective rent, total revenue and NOI 2 increased 8.0%, 9.2% and 8.5%, respectively, and occupancy decreased 70 bps over the prior year period.

NXRT paid a second quarter dividend of $0.42 per share of common stock on June 30, 2023 .

The weighted average effective monthly rent per unit across all 40 properties held as of June 30, 2023 (the "Portfolio"), consisting of 15,127 4 units, was $1,497 , while physical occupancy was 93.9%.

During the second quarter 2023, for the properties in our Portfolio, we completed 505 full and partial upgrades and leased 517 upgraded units, achieving an average monthly rent premium of $224 and a 20.9% ROI 5 .

Since inception, for the properties currently in our Portfolio, we have completed 8,736 full and partial upgrades, 5,091 kitchen and laundry appliances, and 10,753 technology packages, resulting in a $161 , $49 , and $45 average monthly rental increase per unit and a 21.0%, 66.8%, and 35.3% ROI, respectively.

In this release, "we," "us," "our," the "Company," "NexPoint Residential Trust," and "NXRT" each refer to NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc., a Maryland corporation. FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and NOI are non-GAAP measures. For a discussion of why we consider these non-GAAP measures useful and reconciliations of FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and NOI to net loss, see the "Definitions and Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures," "FFO, Core FFO and AFFO" and "NOI and Same Store NOI" sections of this release. We define "Same Store" properties as properties that were in our Portfolio for the entirety of the periods being compared. There are 38 properties encompassing 14,112 units of apartment space in our Same Store pool for the three months ended June 30, 2023 (our "Q2 Same Store" properties) and 36 properties encompassing 13,550 units of apartment space in our Same Store pool for the six months ended June 30, 2023 (our "YTD Same Store" properties). The same store unit count excludes 91 units that are currently down due to casualty events ( Rockledge : 20 units, Silverbrook: 16 units, Arbors of Brentwood : 16 units, Six Forks: 14 units, Versailles : 8 units, Bella Solara: 8 units, Versailles II: 7 units, and Parc500: 2 units). Total units owned in our Portfolio is 15,127, however 91 units are currently down due to casualty events ( Rockledge : 20 units, Silverbrook: 16 units, Arbors of Brentwood : 16 units, Six Forks: 14 units, Versailles : 8 units, Bella Solara: 8 units, Versailles II: 7 units, and Parc500: 2 units). We define Return on Investment ("ROI") as the sum of the actual rent premium divided by the sum of the total cost.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total revenues were $69.6 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $65.8 million for the second quarter of 2022.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2023 totaled $(4.0) million , or loss of $(0.15) per diluted share, which included $23.9 million of depreciation and amortization expense. This compared to a net loss of $(7.8) million , or loss of $(0.30) per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022, which included $25.5 million of depreciation and amortization expense.

The change in our net loss of $(4.0) million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 as compared to our net loss of $(7.8) million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 primarily relates to an increase in total revenues, partially offset by an increase in interest expense.

For the second quarter of 2023, NOI was $42.0 million on 40 properties, compared to $39.0 million for the second quarter of 2022 on 41 properties.

For the second quarter of 2023, Q2 Same Store NOI increased 7.6% to $39.7 million , compared to $36.9 million for the second quarter of 2022.

For the second quarter of 2023, FFO totaled $19.8 million , or $0.75 per diluted share, compared to $17.6 million , or $0.67 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022.

For the second quarter of 2023, Core FFO totaled $20.4 million , or $0.77 per diluted share, compared to $20.3 million , or $0.78 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022.

For the second quarter of 2023, AFFO totaled $23.2 million , or $0.88 per diluted share, compared to $22.7 million , or $0.87 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022.

2023 Year to Date Financial Results

Total revenues were $138.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 , compared to $126.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 .

Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2023 totaled $(7.8) million , or loss of $(0.31) per diluted share, which included $47.1 million of depreciation and amortization expense. This compared to net loss of $(12.5) million , or loss of $(0.49) per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2022 , which included $49.3 million of depreciation and amortization expense.

The change in our net loss of $(7.8) million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 as compared to our net loss of $(12.5) million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 primarily relates to an increase in total revenues, partially offset by an increase in interest expense.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023 , NOI was $83.1 million on 40 properties, compared to $75.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 on 41 properties.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023 , Same Store NOI increased 8.5% to $75.5 million , compared to $69.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 .

For the six months ended June 30, 2023 , FFO totaled $39.1 million , or $1.49 per diluted share, compared to $36.6 million , or $1.40 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2022 .

For the six months ended June 30, 2023 , Core FFO totaled $39.0 million , or $1.49 per diluted share, compared to $40.4 million , or $1.54 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2022 .

For the six months ended June 30, 2023 , AFFO totaled $44.2 million , or $1.69 per diluted share, compared to $45.1 million , or $1.72 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2022 .

Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call

NXRT will host a conference call on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 am CT), to discuss second quarter financial results. The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 888-660-4430 or, for international callers, +1 646-960-0537 and using passcode Conference ID: 5001576. A live audio webcast of the call will be available online at the Company's website, https://nxrt.nexpoint.com (under "Resources"). An online replay will be available shortly after the call on the Company's website and continue to be available for 60 days.

A replay of the conference call will also be available through Tuesday, August 8, 2023, by dialing 800-770-2030 or, for international callers, +1 647-362-9199 and entering passcode 5001576.

About NXRT

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience. Our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") are available on our website, nxrt.nexpoint.com, under the "Financials" tab.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "may," "should," "plan" and similar expressions and variations or negatives of these words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding NXRT's business and industry in general, NXRT's guidance for financial results for the full year 2023, including earnings per diluted share, Core FFO per diluted share, same store rental income, same store total revenue, same store total expenses and same store NOI, interest expense, and the related components and assumptions, including expected acquisitions and dispositions, expected same store pool, shares outstanding and same store growth projections, NXRT's net asset value and the related components and assumptions, including estimated value-add expenditures, debt payments, outstanding debt and shares outstanding, net income and NOI guidance for the third quarter and full year 2023 and the related assumptions, planned value-add programs, including projected rent change and return on investment, expected settlement of interest rate swaps and the effect on the debt maturity schedule, rehab budgets and expected acquisitions and dispositions and related timing. They are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, including those described in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, particularly those described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K. Readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements and are encouraged to review the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC for a more complete discussion of the risks and other factors that could affect any forward-looking statements. The statements made herein speak only as of the date of this release and except as required by law, NXRT does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

FFO, Core FFO and AFFO

The following table reconciles our calculations of FFO, Core FFO and AFFO to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (in thousands, except per share amounts):





For the Three Months Ended

June 30,



For the Six Months Ended

June 30,















2023



2022



2023



2022



% Change (1)



Net loss

$ (3,968)



$ (7,827)



$ (7,866)



$ (12,494)





-37.0 %

Depreciation and amortization



23,872





25,548





47,138





49,266





-4.3 %

Adjustment for noncontrolling interests



(76)





(72)





(149)





(129)





15.5 %

FFO attributable to common stockholders



19,828





17,649





39,123





36,643





6.8 %













































FFO per share - basic

$ 0.77



$ 0.69



$ 1.53



$ 1.43





7.0 %

FFO per share - diluted

$ 0.75



$ 0.67



$ 1.49



$ 1.40





6.4 %













































Gain on extinguishment of debt and modification costs



—





—





(122)





—





0.0 %

Casualty-related expenses/(recoveries)



398





2,592





(1,308)





3,643



N/M



Casualty losses (gains)



66





(229)





880





(357)



N/M



Gain on forfeited deposits



(250)





—





(250)





—





0.0 %

Amortization of deferred financing costs - acquisition term notes



331





326





661





505





30.9 %

Adjustment for noncontrolling interests



(3)





(10)





(1)





(14)



N/M



Core FFO attributable to common stockholders



20,370





20,328





38,983





40,420





-3.6 %













































Core FFO per share - basic

$ 0.79



$ 0.79



$ 1.52



$ 1.58





-3.8 %

Core FFO per share - diluted

$ 0.77



$ 0.78



$ 1.49



$ 1.54





-3.2 %













































Amortization of deferred financing costs - long term debt



377





408





814





794





2.5 %

Equity-based compensation expense



2,495





2,005





4,461





3,881





14.9 %

Adjustment for noncontrolling interests



(10)





(11)





(20)





(17)





17.6 %

AFFO attributable to common stockholders



23,232





22,730





44,238





45,078





-1.9 %













































AFFO per share - basic

$ 0.91



$ 0.89



$ 1.73



$ 1.76





-1.7 %

AFFO per share - diluted

$ 0.88



$ 0.87



$ 1.69



$ 1.72





-1.7 %













































Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic



25,667





25,672





25,633





25,646





-0.1 %

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (2)

26,304





26,211





26,190





26,202





0.0 %













































Dividends declared per common share

$ 0.42



$ 0.38



$ 0.84



$ 0.76





10.5 %













































Net loss Coverage - diluted (3) -0.36x



-0.79x



-0.37x



-0.64x





-42.76 %

FFO Coverage - diluted (3) 1.79x



1.77x



1.77x



1.84x





-3.71 %

Core FFO Coverage - diluted (3) 1.84x



2.04x



1.77x



2.03x





-12.46 %

AFFO Coverage - diluted (3) 2.10x



2.28x



2.01x



2.26x





-11.10 %







(1) Represents the percentage change for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022. (2) The Company uses actual diluted weighted average common shares outstanding when in a dilutive position for FFO, Core FFO and AFFO. (3) Indicates coverage ratio of Net Income (Loss)/FFO/Core FFO/AFFO per common share (diluted) over dividends declared per common share during the period.

Definitions and Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures

Definitions

This presentation contains non-GAAP financial measures. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is defined as a numerical measure of a company's financial performance that excludes or includes amounts so as to be different than the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows of the Company. The non-GAAP financial measures used within this presentation are net operating income ("NOI"), funds from operations attributable to common stockholders ("FFO"), FFO per diluted share, Core FFO, Core FFO per diluted share, adjusted FFO ("AFFO"), AFFO per diluted share and net debt.

NOI is used by investors and our management to evaluate and compare the performance of our properties to other comparable properties, to determine trends in earnings and to compute the fair value of our properties. NOI is calculated by adjusting net income (loss) to add back (1) interest expense (2) advisory and administrative fees, (3) the impact of depreciation and amortization expenses, (4) corporate general and administrative expenses, (5) other gains and losses that are specific to us including gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and modification costs, (6) casualty-related expenses/(recoveries) and casualty gains (losses) (7) gain on forfeited deposits and (8) property general and administrative expenses that are not reflective of the continuing operations of the properties or are incurred on behalf of the Company at the property for expenses such as legal, professional, centralized leasing service and franchise tax fees. We define "Same Store NOI" as NOI for our properties that are comparable between periods. We view Same Store NOI as an important measure of the operating performance of our properties because it allows us to compare operating results of properties owned for the entirety of the current and comparable periods and therefore eliminates variations caused by acquisitions or dispositions during the periods.

FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"), as net income (loss) computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains or losses from real estate dispositions, if applicable, plus real estate depreciation and amortization. We compute FFO in accordance with NAREIT's definition. Our presentation differs slightly in that we begin with net income (loss) before adjusting for amounts attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in the OP and we show the amount attributable to such noncontrolling interests as an adjustment to arrive at FFO attributable to common stockholders.

Core FFO makes certain adjustments to FFO, which are either not likely to occur on a regular basis or are otherwise not representative of the ongoing operating performance of our Portfolio. Core FFO adjusts FFO to remove items such as gain on extinguishment of debt and modification costs, casualty-related expenses/and recoveries and gains (losses), gain on forfeited deposits, the amortization of deferred financing costs incurred in connection with obtaining short-term debt financing and the noncontrolling interests (as described above) related to these items.

AFFO makes certain adjustments to Core FFO. There is no industry standard definition of AFFO and practice is divergent across the industry. AFFO adjusts Core FFO to remove items such as equity-based compensation expense and the amortization of deferred financing costs incurred in connection with obtaining long-term debt financing and the noncontrolling interests related to these items.

Net debt is calculated by subtracting cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash held for value-add upgrades and green improvements from total debt outstanding.

We believe that the use of NOI, FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and net debt, combined with the required GAAP presentations, improves the understanding of operating results and debt levels of real estate investment trusts ("REITs") among investors and makes comparisons of operating results and debt levels among such companies more meaningful. While NOI, FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and net debt are relevant and widely used measures of operating performance and debt levels of REITs, they do not represent cash flows from operations, net income (loss) or total debt as defined by GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to those measures in evaluating our liquidity, operating performance and debt levels. NOI, FFO, Core FFO and AFFO do not purport to be indicative of cash available to fund our future cash requirements. We present net debt because we believe it provides our investors a better understanding of our leverage ratio. Net debt should not be considered an alternative to total debt, as we may not always be able to use our available cash to repay debt. Our computation of NOI, FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and net debt may not be comparable to NOI, FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and net debt reported by other REITs. For a more complete discussion of NOI, FFO, Core FFO and AFFO, see our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC.

Reconciliations

NOI and Same Store NOI

The following table, which has not been adjusted for the effects of noncontrolling interests, reconciles NOI and our Same Store NOI for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure (in thousands):





For the Three Months Ended June 30,



For the Six Months Ended June 30,





2023



2022



2023



2022

Net loss

$ (3,968)



$ (7,827)



$ (7,866)



$ (12,494)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to NOI:































Advisory and administrative fees



1,927





1,868





3,816





3,711

Corporate general and administrative expenses



4,624





3,812





7,991





7,298

Casualty-related expenses/(recoveries) (1)

398





2,592





(1,308)





3,643

Casualty loss (gain)



66





(229)





880





(357)

Gain on forfeited deposits



(250)





—





(250)





—

Property general and administrative expenses (2)

776





806





1,557





1,543

Depreciation and amortization



23,872





25,548





47,138





49,266

Interest expense



14,524





12,402





31,263





23,038

Gain on extinguishment of debt and modification costs



—





—





(122)





—

NOI

$ 41,969



$ 38,972



$ 83,099



$ 75,648

Less Non-Same Store































Revenues



(3,850)





(4,558)





(13,351)





(11,665)

Operating expenses



1,550





2,448





5,711





5,611

Operating income



—





—





—





(53)

Same Store NOI

$ 39,669



$ 36,862



$ 75,459



$ 69,541







(1) Adjustment to net loss to exclude certain property operating expenses that are casualty-related expenses/(recoveries). (2) Adjustment to net loss to exclude certain property general and administrative expenses that are not reflective of the continuing operations of the properties or are incurred on our behalf at the property for expenses such as legal, professional, centralized leasing service and franchise tax fees.

Reconciliation of Debt to Net Debt

(dollar amounts in thousands)

Q2 2023



Q2 2022

Total mortgage debt

$ 1,621,563



$ 1,358,675

Credit facilities



57,000





335,000

Total debt outstanding



1,678,563





1,693,675



















Adjustments to arrive at net debt:















Cash and cash equivalents



(10,056)





(20,463)

Restricted cash held for value-add upgrades and green improvements



(4,014)





(19,333)

Net Debt

$ 1,664,493



$ 1,653,879

Enterprise Value (1)

$ 2,832,493



$ 3,256,879

Leverage Ratio



59 %



51 %





(1) Enterprise Value is calculated as Market Capitalization plus Net Debt.

Guidance Reconciliations of NOI, Same Store NOI, FFO, Core FFO and AFFO

The following table, which has not been adjusted for the effects of noncontrolling interests, reconciles NOI to net income (the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure) for the periods presented below (in thousands):





For the Year Ended December 31, 2023



For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023





Mid-Point (1)



Mid-Point (1)

Net income (loss)

$ 133,518



$ (7,592)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to NOI:















Advisory and administrative fees



7,652





1,918

Corporate general and administrative expenses



16,752





4,380

Property general and administrative expenses (2)

1,628





743

Depreciation and amortization



98,423





26,093

Interest expense



67,736





18,186

Casualty-related recoveries



880





—

Loss on extinguishment of debt and modification costs



2,498





—

Gain on forfeited deposits



(250)





—

Gain on sales of real estate



(156,597)





—

NOI (3) $ 172,240



$ 43,728

Less Non-Same Store















Revenues (4)

(45,821)









Operating expenses (4)

21,017









Same Store NOI (4) $ 147,435















(1) Mid-Point estimates shown for full year and third quarter 2023 guidance. Assumptions made for full year and third quarter 2023 NOI guidance include the Same Store operating growth projections included in the "2023 Full Year Guidance Summary" section of this release and the effect of the acquisition and dispositions throughout the fiscal year. (2) Adjustment to net income (loss) to exclude certain property general and administrative expenses that are not reflective of the continuing operations of the properties or are incurred on our behalf at the property for expenses such as legal, professional, centralized leasing service and franchise tax fees. (3) FY 2023 NOI Guidance considers the forecast dispositions of Old Farm. Stone Creek at Old Farm, Timber Creek, Radbourne Lake and Silverbrook and considers a commensurate volume of capital recycling. (4) Amounts are derived from the results of operations of our Full Year 2023 Same Store properties and Non-Same Store properties. There are 33 properties in our Full Year 2023 Same Store pool.

The following table reconciles our FFO, Core FFO and AFFO guidance to our net income (the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure) guidance for the year ended December 31, 2023 (in thousands, except per share data):





For the Year Ended December 31, 2023





Mid-Point

Net income

$ 133,518

Depreciation and amortization



98,423

Gain on sales of real estate



(156,597)

Adjustment for noncontrolling interests



(261)

FFO attributable to common stockholders



75,083

FFO per share - diluted (1)

$ 2.87











Loss on extinguishment of debt and modification costs



2,498

Casualty-related recoveries



(428)

Amortization of deferred financing costs - acquisition term notes



987

Gain on forfeited deposits



(250)

Adjustment for noncontrolling interests



(9)

Core FFO attributable to common stockholders



77,880

Core FFO per share - diluted (1)

$ 2.98











Amortization of deferred financing costs - long term debt



1,729

Equity-based compensation expense



9,442

Adjustment for noncontrolling interests



(39)

AFFO attributable to common stockholders



89,013

AFFO per share - diluted (1)

$ 3.40











Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted



26,178







(1) For purposes of calculating per share data, we assume a weighted average diluted share count of approximately 26.2 million for the full year 2023.

NOI

The following table, which has not been adjusted for the effects of noncontrolling interests, reconciles NOI for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and the year ended December 31, 2022 to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure (in thousands):





For the Three Months

Ended March 31, 2023



For the Year Ended

December 31, 2022

Net loss

$ (3,898)



$ (9,291)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to NOI:















Advisory and administrative fees



1,889





7,547

Corporate general and administrative expenses



3,367





14,670

Casualty-related expenses/(recoveries) (1)

(1,706)





1,119

Casualty gains



814





(2,506)

Property general and administrative expenses (2)

781





3,600

Depreciation and amortization



23,266





97,648

Interest expense



16,739





50,587

Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt and modification costs



(122)





8,734

Gain on sales of real estate



—





(14,684)

NOI

$ 41,130



$ 157,424







(1) Adjustment to net loss to exclude certain property operating expenses that are casualty-related expenses/(recoveries). (2) Adjustment to net loss to exclude certain property general and administrative expenses that are not reflective of the continuing operations of the properties or are incurred on our behalf at the property for expenses such as legal, professional, centralized leasing service and franchise tax fees.

