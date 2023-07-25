SharkNinja's First Hydration System, Ninja Thirsti™, Allows Users to Create Thousands of Drinks at the Touch of a Button

NEEDHAM, Mass., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SharkNinja, a global product design and technology company, today announced that Ninja, the #1 brand in small kitchen appliances in the US1, is entering into the beverage category with its newest innovation: the Ninja Thirsti™ Drink System. Known for revolutionizing floor care, kitchen appliances, and beauty, SharkNinja is continuing to push boundaries by venturing into the world of beverages, offering a one-of-a-kind experience with the freedom to easily personalize your drink by still, sparkling, flavor, function, and size.

Whether you are craving a hint of fruit flavor or thirst-quenching electrolytes with B vitamins that pack a punch of flavor, consumers can easily create a drink that fits every mood, moment and craving using the Ninja Thirsti™.

With a wide variety of zero calorie, zero sugar2 Flavored Water Drops there are thousands of drink variations with endless combinations of flavor, two flavor strengths, three fizz levels, and four sizes. Flavored Water Drops are available in 20+ flavors across four drink lines including:

Splash Flavor Water Drops : Water with a hint of fruit flavor. Unsweetened with zero calories 2 , no colors and no sweeteners.

Vitamin Flavor Water Drops : Each drop has a good source of B3, B6, and B12 vitamins that pack a punch of flavor.

Hydrate Flavor Water Drops : Boldly flavored and sweetened beverages that are also hydrating and guilt-free with zero calories and zero sugar 2 .

Energy Flavor Water Drops: Is your tank on empty? Each 12-oz drink has 50mg of caffeine, equivalent to a cup of black or green tea.

"We are excited to introduce the Ninja Thirsti™ and officially join the fast-growing beverage category," said Neil Shah, Chief Commercial Officer at SharkNinja. "Through significant consumer research we identified the challenge of many households to find better drink options that meet their family needs and wants without having to buy a shopping cart full of drinks. By delivering a better beverage experience with our newest innovation, consumers have the freedom to create their own personalized drink by function, flavor, carbonation, and size. With thousands of different combinations and flavor fusions, the Ninja Thirsti™ possibilities are endless."

Along with the ability to customize and craft your own unique drink, the Ninja Thirsti™ is also a space-efficient and an environmentally conscious solution. By embracing the Ninja Thirsti™ and bidding farewell to disposable plastic bottles and cans, each household with a Ninja Thirsti™ could save up to 1,000 single-use bottles and cans over the course of just a single year3.

The Ninja Thirsti™ is now available for pre-order for $179.99 on NinjaKitchen.com. It will also be available for purchase at major retailers, including Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and Kohls soon.

1The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service, based on brand-level dollar sales, 52 weeks view for January 5, 2020-January 2, 2021; January 3, 2021-January 1, 2022. Categories covered under claim: kitchen appliances category group.

2Per serving

3Based on 21 cans/bottles per week vs. 1.25 pods per week usage

About SharkNinja:

SharkNinja is a global product design and technology company that creates 5-star rated lifestyle solutions through innovative products for consumers around the world. SharkNinja has built two billion-dollar brands, Shark® and Ninja®, each of which has a proven track record of establishing leadership positions by disrupting numerous small household appliance product categories including Cleaning, Cooking, Food Preparation, Home Environment and Beauty. Products are sold at key retailers, online and offline, and through distributors around the world. Ninja® and Shark® are registered trademarks of SharkNinja Operating LLC. SharkNinja is a subsidiary of JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (Hong Kong: 1691) a leader in small household appliance innovation.

About JS Global:

JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (Hong Kong: 1691) is a world leading producer of small household appliances. As of Dec 31st, 2020, JS Global ranked number 3 among the small household appliance focused companies. It primarily operates three major brands: Shark, Ninja and Joyoung. The Company's success is centered around its deep understanding of consumer needs, and is built on its strong product innovation and design capability powered by a global research and development platform, marketing strengths driving high brand engagement, and an omni-channel distribution coverage with high penetration.

