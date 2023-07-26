LexisNexis Risk Solutions Named Best in Class, Leader in Javelin Strategy & Research's Know Your Customer Scorecard

Company received highest overall composite score and leader recognition in two of three critical categories

ATLANTA, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions has been ranked Best in Class, Leader in Javelin Strategy & Research's Know Your Customer (KYC) Scorecard. LexisNexis Risk Solutions received the highest overall composite score across all three categories and ranked as a leader in two categories: Use Case and Functionality.

Javelin evaluated 16 KYC vendors based on three individually weighted categories and ranked each of those 16 vendors, calling out seven for strengths in the three categories they defined as critical:

Capabilities – Ability to perform KYC-related tasks and utilize resources Functionality – User-facing controls, interface and output customizations Use Cases – Applicability to regulatory compliance initiatives and specific KYC-related missions

Javelin reviewed the LexisNexis Risk Solutions Dynamic Decision Platform (DDP) and LexisNexis® RiskNarrative™ products for its scorecard report. DDP uses machine learning, case management and digital identity and behavioral intelligence for clients to continually improve their decisions about risk and trust. It provides enhanced authentication, identity verification and fraud decisioning and is a core component of the LexisNexis® Digital Identity Network®.

RiskNarrative is a customer lifecycle management tool specializing in financial crime compliance and fraud prevention. It leverages core technology, capabilities from DDP and alternative external services to prevent fraud at the point of application. It allows customers to do this via a single, unified platform utilizing a highly intuitive and easy-to-operate user interface for all financial lifecycle journeys with simple integration and no need for coding.

"An organization's risk posture is only as strong as its risk management platform approach, one that ideally integrates digital and identity assessment capabilities with behavioral intelligence and identity proofing and offers control through no-code configuration, natural language, drag and drop services and apps, a simple user interface and easy integration," said Grayson Clarke, senior vice president, LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "This multilayering of tools within flexible platforms allows for more reliable risk decisions and for rapid adjustment to changing threats. Javelin's recognition further validates our platform strategy and the immense amount of effort, innovation and vision invested by our product, content, data science and strategy teams to meet our customers right where they need us."

