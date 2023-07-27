UST Receives ATD BEST Award for Excellence in Talent Development Initiatives for the Third Time

~ Association for Talent Development recognizes UST once again as a global leader in employee training and upskilling~

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, is proud to announce that its talent development initiatives have been recognized by the Association for Talent Development (ATD) for the third time. UST received the 2023 BEST Award for its commitment to providing employees with training and educational opportunities to drive career growth. The BEST Award, which is given to a total of 72 outstanding firms this year, is the highest accolade in corporate talent development and is chosen after a rigorous application procedure.

This recognition from respected industry leaders- ATD, is presented to organizations that demonstrate an exceptional commitment to enterprise-wide success through talent development. UST's sustained success in the BEST Award ratings can be attributed to the company's commitment to developing its employees and building upon its core values to create a culture that encourages continuous learning.

At UST, learning happens across all levels, with senior leaders sponsoring educational programs that create employee mentorship opportunities. By sharing their knowledge and experience, UST's leaders help the organization grow through dialogue and collaborative innovation. By investing in training, UST can ensure the continued availability of skilled talent at scale as well as the company-wide preparedness needed for a future-ready workforce.

With demand for digital transformation projects on the rise globally, UST has invested heavily in employee training to build the large pool of skilled professionals necessary to meet evolving needs. For example, UST has successfully designed and deployed digital learning programs, enabling over 2000 graduates to take on new roles working on cutting-edge technologies, including Java full stack developers, site reliability engineers, and DevOps engineers.

Furthermore, UST's unique Career Velocity program allows for bespoke training personalization that helps employees grow their knowledge base in the areas most relevant to them. Career Velocity makes it possible to view adjacent roles, and trending skills and can even suggest career paths across role families or functions – encouraging development by placing the resources of UST at employees' fingertips.

"UST is committed to helping enterprises grow and succeed through digital transformation. Our talent development agenda is intimately tied to this commitment – in fact, 'Born to Learn' is one of our core tenets. We believe in continuous upskilling to ensure that our employees can deliver new products and systems that drive customer success. I'm proud to be part of an organization where employees are instinctively curious and hungry to learn on their own," said Kavita Kurup, Global Head of Human Resources, UST.

"These 72 organizations are driving impact and solving business challenges through talent development practices, and they are doing it in innovative ways. Senior leaders in these organizations understand the critical strategic role learning has, and they are committed to investing in the growth and development of their people," said Tony Bingham, President and Chief Executive Officer, ATD.

About UST

For more than 23 years, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Through our nimble approach, we identify their core challenges, and craft disruptive solutions that bring their vision to life. With deep domain expertise and a future-proof philosophy, we embed innovation and agility into our clients' organizations—delivering measurable value and lasting change across industries, and around the world. Together, with over 30,000 employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impact—touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com

About ATD

ATD is the world's largest professional membership organization supporting those who develop the knowledge and skills of employees, improve performance, and help achieve results for the organizations they serve. Established in 1943, the association was previously known as the American Society for Training & Development.

ATD's members come from more than 100 countries and work in public and private organizations in every industry sector. ATD supports talent development professionals who gather locally in volunteer-led US chapters and international member networks and with international strategic partners. For more information, visit td.org.

Media Contacts, UST:

Tinu Cherian Abraham

+1 (949) 415-9857

Merrick Laravea

+1 (949) 416-6212

Neha Misri

+91-9284726602

media.relations@ust.com

Media Contacts, U.S.:

S&C PR

+1-646.941.9139

media@scprgroup.com

Makovsky

ust@makovsky.com

Media Contacts, U.K.:

FTI Consulting

UST@fticonsulting.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1422658/UST_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE UST