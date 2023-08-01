Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Ranked Nation's No. 1 in Ophthalmology for 22nd Time

MIAMI, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute of the University of Miami Health System has been ranked again as the nation's best in ophthalmology by U.S. News & World Report . This year marks the 22nd time, and the 20th consecutive year, that Bascom Palmer has received the No. 1 ranking since the publication began surveying U.S. physicians for its annual "Best Hospitals" rankings 34 years ago.

"We continue to build on our long tradition of leadership in clinical care, scientific discovery, medical education, and community service," said Eduardo C. Alfonso, M.D., director of Bascom Palmer Eye Institute and the Kathleen and Stanley J. Glaser Chair in Ophthalmology. "Our scientists and clinical researchers are tackling some of the most difficult challenges in ophthalmology while bringing better vision care to patients throughout South Florida and around the world."

In the past year, Bascom Palmer's team of 1,800 staff and faculty members provided more than 290,000 patients with convenient access to leading-edge vision care at five South Florida facilities, as well as through its rapidly expanding telehealth service. As the department of ophthalmology at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Bascom Palmer offers coordinated care for patients with multiple health issues, such as ophthalmic cancers, vascular disorders and genetic-related concerns.

Since its founding in 1962, Bascom Palmer has grown steadily through the decades to become one of the world's leading eye institutes with a long list of innovations in diagnosing, treating and managing diseases of the cornea, retina, vitreous and optic nerve.

"Today, our researchers use powerful tools like bioinformatics, data analytics, virtual and augmented reality and artificial intelligence to advance our understanding of glaucoma, macular degeneration, inherited retinal disease and dozens of rare conditions affecting children and adults," said Alfonso. "Our most ambitious research initiative is finding a way to transplant an eye and restore vision through the optic nerve. In addition to potential new therapies for currently untreatable diseases, a successful whole eye transplant could be a breakthrough discovery that offers hope for patients with spinal cord injuries and other nerve-damaging conditions."

Most recently, a 14-year old boy with a rare genetic condition had his vision restored after receiving the first-of-its-kind topical gene therapy treatment at Bascom Palmer.

This therapy could potentially treat millions of people with other eye diseases that have a genetic component.

The institute currently has one of the largest gene therapy programs in the nation with the establishment of its new Mark J. Daily Inherited Retinal Diseases Research Center offering more clinical trials and bringing renewed hope for patients facing these incurable vision disorders.

In addition, Bascom Palmer's ophthalmology residency program is also ranked the best in the United States by Doximity, an online professional network for U.S. physicians. "We appreciate this endorsement from our ophthalmic colleagues," said Steven Gedde, M.D., vice chair of education and holder of the John G. Clarkson Chair in Ophthalmology. "We recognize that training the next generation of ophthalmologists is a powerful way to positively impact the field. Our many educational programs disseminate medical knowledge around the world and help elevate the quality of care delivered to patients. We are honored to be recognized for our excellence."

The U.S. News & World Report rankings are based on data from nearly 5,000 medical centers and survey responses from more than 30,000 physicians. The 2023-2024 Best Hospital rankings are accessible at https://health.usnews.com/best-hospitals/rankings and in the U.S. News "Best Hospitals" 2023 guidebook.

