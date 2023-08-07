MUSC Health Collaborates with Andor Health to Power Decentralized Care Delivery

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Andor Health, the company that harnesses open AI and healthcare-trained ChatGPT models to orchestrate the way care teams collaborate, is working with the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC Health) to leverage this technology in a decentralized care delivery model. MUSC Health, one of the country's leading telehealth centers, will leverage ThinkAndor® enterprise-wide to build a next-generation virtual care ecosystem.

ThinkAndor® Virtual Command Center provides a strategic approach that unifies the five pillars of virtual health – Virtual Visits, Virtual Hospital, Virtual Patient Monitoring, Virtual Team Collaboration, & Virtual Community Collaboration. Innovative health systems like MUSC can leverage ThinkAndor® as a platform approach to virtual care to power a decentralized approach to care delivery.

By leveraging ThinkAndor®, MUSC Health will continue its transition from a one-size-fits-most care delivery model to a decentralized approach to care delivery. By shifting toward decentralized care, MUSC will create a more accessible care model that increases access to care and expands care to schools across the state.

"As the state's only comprehensive academic health system, MUSC Health's purpose is to preserve and optimize the health of all South Carolinians and we do that by thinking differently and creating new approaches to care delivery," explained Patrick Cawley, CEO of MUSC Health & Executive Vice President for Health Affairs, University. "By using telehealth wherever and whenever possible, MUSC Health can continue to expand care access in underserved areas of the state while increasing the physical presence of new specialties customized for communities' needs."

"To effectively deliver care, health systems must pivot away from traditional care delivery and shift towards new models of care. By implementing ThinkAndor® Virtual Hospital, health systems can leverage AI to support next-generation care capabilities including virtual nursing, virtual sitting, & on-demand specialty consultations at scale," Raj Toleti, Chairman & CEO of Andor Health.

At Andor Health, our mission is to change the way care teams connect and collaborate. By harnessing machine and human intelligence, our cloud-based platform unlocks data stored in electronic medical records to deliver real-time actionable intelligence to care teams – both inside and outside of their enterprise. By optimizing communication workflows, our solutions accelerate time to treatment, decrease clinician burnout, and drive better patient outcomes. For more information, visit Andor Health or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About MUSC

Founded in 1824 in Charleston, MUSC is the state's only comprehensive academic health system, with a unique mission to preserve and optimize human life in South Carolina through education, research and patient care. Each year, MUSC educates more than 3,200 students in six colleges – Dental Medicine, Graduate Studies, Health Professions, Medicine, Nursing and Pharmacy – and trains more than 900 residents and fellows in its health system. MUSC brought in more than $298 million in research funds in fiscal year 2022, leading the state overall in research funding. MUSC also leads the state in federal and National Institutes of Health funding, with more than $220 million. For information on academic programs, visit musc.edu.

As the health care system of the Medical University of South Carolina, MUSC Health is dedicated to delivering the highest-quality and safest patient care while educating and training generations of outstanding health care providers and leaders to serve the people of South Carolina and beyond. Patient care is provided at 16 hospitals (includes owned and affiliated), with approximately 2,700 beds and four additional hospital locations in development; more than 350 telehealth sites and connectivity to patients' homes; and nearly 750 care locations situated in all regions of South Carolina. In 2023, for the ninth consecutive year, U.S. News & World Report named MUSC Health University Medical Center in Charleston the No. 1 hospital in South Carolina. To learn more about clinical patient services, visit muschealth.org.

MUSC has a total enterprise annual operating budget of $5.1 billion. The nearly 26,000 MUSC family members include world-class faculty, physicians, specialty providers, scientists, students, affiliates and care team members who deliver groundbreaking education, research, and patient care.

