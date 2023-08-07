SPLASH SPORTS LAUNCHES IN 33 STATES, ANNOUNCES $2M COMMISSIONER REWARDS PROGRAM

In advance of the NFL season, Splash Sports plans to reward commissioners for organizing games, starting with Survivor, PickX, and Tiers contests

DENVER, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Splash Sports (Splash), the new peer-to-peer real money gaming platform from the makers of RunYourPool (RYP) and Office Football Pool (OFP), today announced it is live in 33 states across the country, including Florida, Texas, and California. Now, friends and groups in these states can use Splash to organize Survivor, PickX and/or Daily Fantasy contests in accordance with state regulations.

Splash Sports is the new gaming platform built for friends and groups to safely compete in contests for real money.

"We are thrilled to bring Splash to the masses just in time for the NFL season," said Joel Milton, Splash Sports co-founder. "Our most frequent request on RYP/OFP is 'can we play games for real money on your platform' and we are excited to share that for some of our most popular games, the answer is now 'yes.'"

The company will initially offer a Tiers game along with their popular Survivor and PickX contest products, and will continue to release additional game types and sports throughout the year.

As part of the launch, Splash has plans to reward commissioners (contest organizers) up to $2 million in total bonuses for running contests for their friends or community on the Splash Sports platform through its Commissioner Economy™.

"Our commissioners are the reason people keep coming back to our site and the best contests are supplemented by the personality of the commissioner. Our rewards program draws inspiration from places like YouTube and their creators. We think of our commissioners as content creators and our contests as our content. It only makes sense to reward our commissioners for organizing compelling contests and incentivize them to run more of them," said TJ Ross, Splash Sports co-founder. "We've also seen a natural fit with existing content creators like sports bloggers, podcasters, Twitch streamers and existing content companies, who can become commissioners themselves, using our contests to bring their community together, engage with them, and create a new revenue stream for themselves while doing so."

This rewards program has already begun creating contests for the NFL season with some of the top commissioners on RunYourPool and OfficeFootballPool as well as industry partners such as Fantasy Pros, Playmaker, All City Sports, and Betsperts, to name a few.

Splash is owned and operated by Splash Inc., which acquired RunYourPool and Office Football Pool in 2021, and has grown to become one of the largest entertainment-only gaming providers in the US with over 2.3M active users. The company is backed by a number of leading venture firms, including Accomplice, Acies Investments, Elysian Park Ventures, Velvet Sea Ventures, and Boston Seed Capital, along with prominent angels like Theo Epstein, Doc O'Connor, Jonathan Kraft, Mike Gordon and Sam Kennedy (Fenway Sports Group), Alex Morgan (US Women's National Team soccer star and 3x Olympian), various other sports team owners, professional sports bettors, and other investors and operators in sports, entertainment and tech.

Interested in joining the rewards program? Email Splash Inc. CMO Kyle Christensen at kyle@splashsports.com .

To start playing and see if Splash is available in your state, visit splashsports.com .

About Splash Inc.:

Splash Inc. is transforming the gaming economy through innovative technology and community-driven experiences. Our products include entertainment-only sites RunYourPool and OfficeFootballPool, along with Splash Sports, the leading sports gaming platform built specifically for friends and groups to safely compete for real money. For more information about Splash Sports, visit splashsports.com or follow the company on Discord .

