Netrality Strengthens Leading Connectivity Ecosystem with Addition of MOD Mission Critical to Houston's 1301 Fannin

HOUSTON, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Netrality Data Centers, the largest, privately held owner and operator of core interconnection facilities in the U.S., announced the addition of MOD Mission Critical, a global infrastructure Platform as a Service (PaaS) company and operator of PaaSPort™, an easy-to-use multi-facility, multicloud and multi-network ecosystem platform, to its 1301 Fannin data center in Houston, TX.

Netrality Data Centers Logo (PRNewswire)

MOD Mission Critical's new deployment provides 1301 Fannin customers access to a global platform as a service network, MOD PaaSPort™, offering a full suite of managed colocation, bare metal, and connectivity solutions. PaaSPort™ provides customers with an easy-to-use interface to order multicloud, hybrid cloud, and private cloud connectivity solutions across the globe – along with the ability to order an array of services designed to enable multi-facility and multi-networking solution deployments. MOD can serve customers starting from a single rack unit with 10 Gbps of Dedicated Internet Access (DIA), providing a reliable option for companies seeking robust colocation and interconnection solutions.

"Partnering with providers like MOD Mission Critical, aligns perfectly with our commitment to provide our customers with a diverse array of high quality and comprehensive managed solutions," says Amber Caramella, Chief Revenue Officer at Netrality Data Centers. "We look forward to the collaborative opportunities ahead and the positive impact MOD Mission Critical's deployment will have on our customers' success."

"MOD's fractional service offerings combined with our PaaSPort™ platform reinforces Netrality's 1301 Fannin facility as a robust, globally accessible site, with a multitude of cloud, connectivity, and managed service offerings for nearly any company of any size," comments Michael Hollander, Chief Executive Officer at MOD Mission Critical.

The partnership with Netrality Data Centers signifies MOD Mission Critical's first data center partnership in the Houston metro. At 24 stories and approximately 1.1 million square feet, 1301 Fannin is one of Houston's most fiber-dense, network-neutral facilities and a central hub for data and internet traffic in the region. Its robust network infrastructure enables unparalleled interconnectivity, resiliency, and business continuity for carriers, service providers, and enterprise customers across the Houston area. In addition to its data center offering, the state-of-the-art mixed-use facility features custom IT, office, and retail space for lease.

To learn more about Netrality's 1301 Fannin facility, please visit: https://netrality.com/locations/data-center-houston/ .

About Netrality Data Centers

Netrality Data Centers owns and operates strategic interconnection data centers and Meet Me Rooms, providing a mix of colocation, powered shell, and wholesale data center solutions driven by fiber-dense, network-rich interconnection environments. Today, Netrality's eighteen properties span 3.3 million square feet and over 100 megawatts of capacity across North America.

Well-capitalized with a long-term investment from Macquarie Asset Management, Netrality is the largest privately held owner-operator of core interconnection facilities in the United States. Netrality acquires strategically located core interconnection data centers that provide best in market network resiliency, ensuring always-on connectivity for latency-sensitive and mission-critical businesses. For more information: www.netrality.com , LinkedIn, Twitter.

About MOD Mission Critical

MOD Mission Critical (MOD) is an international platform as a service company delivering a full suite of flexible, as-you-need-it solutions offered through the MOD PaaSPort™ suite of services: Bare Metal Servers, Global Network; Managed Colocation, and Managed Services. Designed for transparency, flexibility, and ease of service with industry-leading SLAs, PaaSPort™ is a platform that aggregates global capabilities into a single user interface for design, quote, order, and management. Enterprises and small to medium-sized businesses with growing and varied requirements can order a single rack unit to complete global digital infrastructure deployments from 100's locations across six continents.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Netrality Data Centers