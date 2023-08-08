TRC Healthcare Introduces RxAdvanced: Diabetes Monitoring & Management, Empowering Pharmacists with Comprehensive Education

DENVER, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TRC Healthcare, a leading provider of healthcare training solutions, recognizes the crucial need for pharmacists to stay current on the latest medication therapies, particularly in the field of diabetes, a condition affecting approximately 37.3 million Americans. To address the challenges faced by pharmacists in finding comprehensive and reliable diabetes education, TRC Healthcare presents RxAdvanced: Diabetes Monitoring & Management – a robust training program offering six hours of ACPE-accredited continuing education that provides pharmacists with the skills needed to effectively advise patients and clinicians on how to use technology and pattern management to achieve improved glycemic control.

"With the prevalence of diabetes affecting millions of Americans, it is vital for pharmacists to stay updated on the latest therapies. By providing reliable, cutting-edge education on diabetes monitoring and management, we're able to further support pharmacists in their crucial role as trusted healthcare advisors," says Wes Crews, Chief Executive Officer of TRC Healthcare. Crews continued, "With this training program, we are committed to enhancing pharmacist competency and driving better patient care. Together, we can make a meaningful impact on the lives of those affected by diabetes."

The program includes education from the esteemed experts at the Skaggs School of Pharmacy University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, covering the growing area of diabetes technology in healthcare. RxAdvanced: Diabetes Monitoring & Management is designed to enhance the competency of pharmacists and deliver better patient outcomes. The 12-course curriculum is focused on innovative, technology-driven techniques in the treatment of diabetes, ultimately resulting in enhanced patient outcomes. Pharmacists can conveniently complete each course online, at their own pace, 24/7.

