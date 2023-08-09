The Conservatory Introduces a Hospitality Collective of Nature-based Stays and Experiences

Collective Retreats launches a singular curation of design forward hotels for nature enthusiasts

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Collective Retreats , a pioneer in experiential outdoor hospitality, has announced The Conservatory , a community of design-forward hotels for nature enthusiasts. A first of its kind, The Conservatory presents a portfolio of nature-based, artfully designed properties that expand upon their locations' culture, environment, and history.

The Conservatory (PRNewswire)

Collective Retreats launches a singular curation of design forward hotels for nature enthusiasts

Inspired by the power of design to frame nature's beauty and foster connection, The Conservatory is proud to announce its first partners:

Piaule , a 24-room landscape hotel and spa in New York's Catskill mountains where modernist luxury cabins float above the forest floor, rounded out by an otherworldly spa and a highly regarded restaurant , a 24-room landscape hotel and spa inmountains where modernist luxury cabins float above the forest floor, rounded out by an otherworldly spa and a highly regarded restaurant

Casa MUSA , a secluded 5-bedroom villa, pool, and luxury safari tents situated between palms and coast on a mile of uninhabited tropical beachfront , a secluded 5-bedroom villa, pool, and luxury safari tents situated between palms and coast on a mile of uninhabited tropical beachfront

Casa TO , a contemplative architectural oasis in the heart of Puerto Escondido's surfing capital that invites green views and tranquility a stone's throw from a vibrant local scene , a contemplative architectural oasis in the heart ofsurfing capital that invites green views and tranquility a stone's throw from a vibrant local scene

GrayBarns , a historical textile mill reimagined as a haven of refuge along the Silvermine River in Norwalk, CT featuring a 6-bedroom inn, tavern, barn and mercantile. , a historical textile mill reimagined as a haven of refuge along the Silvermine River infeaturing a 6-bedroom inn, tavern, barn and mercantile.

hinter , modern cabins where Nordic and Japanese design coalesce in contemporary, climate-positive spaces amongst the Quebec forests that propose a slow living lifestyle modern cabins where Nordic and Japanese design coalesce in contemporary, climate-positive spaces amongst theforests that propose a slow living lifestyle

Hill Farm by Sagra , a boutique inn and private cottages in the Equinox Mountain Valley presenting the future of agritourism in Vermont , inspired by the longstanding European tradition of farmers hosting guests at olive oil farms and wineries , a boutique inn and private cottages in the Equinox Mountain Valley presenting the future of agritourism in, inspired by the longstanding European tradition of farmers hosting guests at olive oil farms and wineries

Kokos Huis , a 200-year-old farmhouse-turned-hotel in the heart of South Africa's wine country, Riebeek Kasteel, that has been thoughtfully renovated and decorated by local artisans , a 200-year-old farmhouse-turned-hotel in the heart ofwine country, Riebeek Kasteel, that has been thoughtfully renovated and decorated by local artisans

The Malin , a coworking brand partner offering work-focused members clubs for professionals to work amongst high design and low distraction with multiple locations in New York City and Nashville , a coworking brand partner offering work-focused members clubs for professionals to work amongst high design and low distraction with multiple locations inand

Designed by a leader in outdoor hospitality, The Conservatory is the new school of nature-based hospitality.

"As passionate leaders in the outdoor hospitality industry, we celebrate like-minded visionaries who deliver memorable experiences in extraordinary settings," says Peter Mack, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Collective Retreats. "The Conservatory is a collective where design-driven hotels connect people to nature and to each other."

The Conservatory is launching with exclusive perks, including 10% off best available rate and upgrades if available. Guests can count on bespoke delights and surprises, such as excursions and amenities.

For more information about The Conservatory, please visit ConservatoryCollective.com or on Instagram, @theconservatorycollective.

Press Contact: Baltz & Company

collective@baltzco.com

ABOUT THE CONSERVATORY

The Conservatory is a new collection of design-forward hotels for nature enthusiasts. A first of its kind, The Conservatory presents a portfolio of nature-based, artfully designed properties that expand upon their locations' culture, environment, and history. Evoking the aura of sun-drenched glasshouses, the properties in The Conservatory embrace singular settings, erasing the boundaries between indoors and out, and offer guests beautiful, intentional experiences to observe and interact with each of the spectacular locales. Destinations include Piaule in Catskill, NY; Casa MUSA in Loma Bonita, Guerrero; Hill Farm by Sagra in Sunderland, Vermont; GrayBarns in Silvermine, Connecticut; Casa TO in Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca; hinter in Mont Tremblant, Quebec; Kokos Huis in Franschhoek, South Africa; and The Malin in New York City and Nashville.

ABOUT COLLECTIVE RETREATS

Collective Retreats is proud to be the first and largest global outdoor hospitality brand to receive certified B-Corp status. Collective Retreats is an ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) focused experiential travel company redefining traditional hotels through a collection of unique luxury retreats in unexpected places. Each bold, eco-centric concept embraces the local landscape and culture of a destination, allowing guests to connect with the land, community, and themselves through unique on-site activities, immersive culinary activations, personal hospitality, and culture-forward programming. By breaking away from the traditional mold of a luxury hotel, Collective Retreats is opening a whole new world of exploration where a transformative five-star luxury experience coexists with authentic ruggedness. Founded by CEO Peter Mack (Starwood, Tough Mudder), Collective Retreats is currently operating in Vail, Colorado; Hill Country, Texas; and Governors Island, NY with a growing pipeline of new developments across North America and the Middle East including Texas, Montana, Vermont, California, and Saudi Arabia.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Conservatory