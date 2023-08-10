Blue Compass Celebrates Being Fastest RV Company to Sell 150,000 RVs

Blue Compass Gives Away a New RV to Local Mechanic

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Compass RV celebrated the sale of its 150,000th RV in July by giving away a 2023 Jay Flight 264BH to a local mechanic and his family at our Blue Compass RV dealership in Cincinnati.

"This is an incredible milestone for our company to sell over 150,000 RVs in a little over five years, continuing our momentum as the fastest RV company to achieve this mark," said Jon Ferrando, Founder, President and CEO. "All of our associates helped us attain this historic milestone in record time. Last year we gave away our 100,000th RV sold to a deserving military veteran."

"We surprised our customer, by ripping up the contract and giving away the 2023 Jay Flight 264BH he was purchasing to go on trips with his family. Thank you to our customers and associates for making this happen, along with Ken Walters and his team at Jayco for helping us give this unit away to a deserving family," added Jon Ferrando.

ABOUT BLUE COMPASS RV:

Blue Compass RV is the fastest growing RV retail company in the United States with a mission to provide an exceptional sales, service and RV ownership experience for its customers. Blue Compass RV has over 100 RV stores in 33 states. Blue Compass RV is led by Jon Ferrando, Founder, Chief Executive Officer and President. Jon Ferrando was instrumental in building America's largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue. Blue Compass RV's leadership team has over 300 years of automotive and RV retail industry experience.

Blue Compass RV celebrated the sale of its 150,000th RV in July by giving away a 2023 Jay Flight 264BH to a local mechanic and his family at the Blue Compass RV dealership in Cincinnati with store associates and CEO Jon Ferrando (PRNewswire)

