BOSSCAT™ Home Services and Technologies Ranked 497 by Inc. 5000 For Fastest Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. announced today that BOSSCAT™ Home Services and Technologies ranks No. 497 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized by Inc. 5000 for the second year in a row," said BOSSCAT™ CEO & Founder Min Alexander. "This honor recognizes my team's hard work, grit, and commitment to serving homeowners, brokers, and investors, even in a challenging macro environment for home sales like the one over the past year. We are committed more than ever to our mission to simplify home services through data insights and innovative solutions."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. This year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 . BOSSCAT™ and other top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Over the past two years, BOSSCAT™ has emerged as a nationwide home services and technology leader. Starting as a handyman service for punch list repairs, BOSSCAT™ has expanded its offerings to include whole home renovations and recurring maintenance services. Now serving 10 states and the District of Columbia, the company holds an exclusive data partnership with Pillar To Post, North America's largest home inspection company, a preferred estimate and repair partnership with the National Association of Realtors® and serves over 250 national and regional brokerages. In 2022, BOSSCAT™ secured over $39 million in Series A funding and has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Companies in 2022 and 2023.

BOSSCAT™ is an online real estate platform that digitizes national home inspection data to create instant repair estimates and online service orders for homeowners, brokers, and institutional investors. Proprietary technology and property data power the platform to deliver home repair, renovation, and lifecycle services at scale through innovative products, process automation, and direct integration with industry partners.

BOSSCAT™ has offices in Charleston, South Carolina; Irvine, California; and Honolulu, Hawaii, with operations in 12 major U.S. cities, serving over 100,000 users. The company was recently named for the second consecutive year to HousingWire's Tech 100 list of companies impacting real estate technology.

Investors include Sweetwater Private Equity, Morpheus Ventures, Home Depot Ventures, and IDEA Fund Partners, among others.

