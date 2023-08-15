Hong Kong Department of Health has Approved the Registration Applications for the Uro-G and Uro-V Disposable Cystoscopic System

SHANGHAI, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Asieris Pharmaceuticals (688176), a global biopharma company specializing in discovering, developing and commercializing innovative drugs for the treatment of genitourinary tumors and other related diseases, announced that the Government of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Department of Health has approved the registration applications for the Uro-G and Uro-V disposable cystoscopic system.

Uro-G offers a viewing angle of 120°, both 210° upward and 130° downward motion angles, and a 90° angle of rotation clockwise and counterclockwise. These angles provide doctors with the flexibility to manipulate the lens, allowing them to view the panorama of the bladder while looking directly at the screen, which also reduce blind spots. The Uro-G also has its own operating orifice, so that doctors don't have to change the equipment frequently. The cystoscope also contains an LED light source at the tip to provide intracavity illumination for enhanced visualization during cystoscopy.

The small 12-Fr. diameter cystoscope with hydrophilic coating of Uro-V ensures ease of insertion and greater patient comfort. Provides the ability to easily and rapidly visualize the entire bladder with a slight coude tip and wide field of view optics.

Used together with the handheld Uro-3500 electronic endoscope image processor of unique design, the images collected by the Uro-G and Uro-V can be processed and transmitted to the display screen for image visualization, so that the target tissue, the equipment, and the endoscope image remain in doctors' straight line of sight, facilitating examination. The integrated, portable design of the cystoscope enables doctors to complete cystoscopy single-handedly, thereby increasing its applicability.

Uro-3500, Uro-G and Uro-V were developed by Uroviu Corporation, and both received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance in 2018 and 2021, respectively. Asieris Pharmaceuticals signed a collaboration agreement with UroViu in May 2021, and obtained the commercialization rights of UroViu's single-use cystoscopy system in China. The registration applications for Uro-3500 and Uro-G were respectively accepted by the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in July 2022 and February 2023.

"We are delighted that the UroViu single-use cystoscopy system have been approved in Hong Kong." Mr. Jiang Xinming, Vice President of Marketing Department of Asieris said, "The approval contributes to Asieris' acceleration of market expansion, thereby benefiting more patients. This also fulfills our commitment to providing integrated diagnostic and treatment solutions, offering HCPs and patients comprehensive solutions throughout the entire cycle, while simultaneously strengthening our leadership position in the field of genitourinary tumors and further expanding our influence as a global innovative pharmaceutical company."

About UroViu Corporation

UroViu has developed a proprietary, portable single-use endoscopic platform of minimally invasive devices to address the issues of device cross contaminations, patient discomfort and workflow inefficiencies.From this platform UroViu already have four (4) FDA cleared products launched and adopted by offices and clinics of urology, gynecology and urogynecology in USA.

UroViu holds key patents for portable single-use endoscope and is expanding IP portfolio to include scope-drug, scope-device and robotic assisted surgery applications. UroViu is also actively partnering with drug and device companies for comprehensive disease management.

UroViu is led by pioneers in the field of portable single-use endoscope innovation and manufacturing, and operated by an experienced medical device management team in Asia and USA.

About Asieris

Asieris Pharmaceuticals (688176.SH), founded in March 2010, is a global biopharma company specializing in discovering, developing and commercializing innovative drugs for the treatment of genitourinary tumors and other related diseases. We strive to improve human health to preserve patient's dignity. We aim to become a global pharma leader that integrates R&D, manufacturing and commercialization in our areas of focus, as we provide best-in-class integrated diagnosis and treatment solutions for patients in China and worldwide.

The company has been developing its proprietary R&D platform and core technologies, exploring new mechanisms of action, and efficiently screening and evaluating drug candidates. With a well-established in-house R&D system and expertise in global drug development, Asieris is committed to launching first-in-class drugs and other innovative products to address huge unmet needs in its areas of focus.

Asieris is also enhancing its pipeline for genitourinary diseases via proprietary R&D and strategic partnerships, while closely following cutting-edge technologies and therapeutics. The company strives to discover and identify unmet clinical needs, and adopts a forward-looking approach in product planning and life-cycle management. We aim to establish an outstanding portfolio that covers diagnosis and treatment in a bid to benefit more patients in China and globally.

