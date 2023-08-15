Lean Solutions Group Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies in the U.S.

The nearshore and offshore company makes prestigious list for the fifth consecutive year

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lean Solutions Group (LSG) , a rapidly growing nearshore and offshore services provider, announced today it has been named to Inc. Magazine's esteemed Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing, privately-owned companies in America. Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 have been ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. For the 2023 list, Lean Solutions Group is ranked at No. 598, with a growth rate of 981 percent.

Lean Solutions Group, a rapidly growing nearshore and offshore services provider, has opened its seventh satellite office in Manila, Philippines. (PRNewswire)

"This is the fifth consecutive year the sought-after award has recognized our remarkable revenue growth," said Robert Cadena, CEO and co-founder at Lean Solutions Group. "Our company's growth is a direct result of our employees' outstanding work and the value we bring to our clients. This award recognizes entrepreneurial success, and we are honored earn this recognition once again."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent.

Lean Solution Group marked its 10th anniversary milestone in 2022. The company has partnered with more than 500 U.S.-based companies, and expanded service offerings to include staffing, technology, marketing, sales, and business process outsourcing services. The company is quickly approaching a global workforce of 10,000 employees across Latin America, Philippines, and the United States.

While Lean Solutions Group began as a nearshore provider to the transportation and logistics industry, the company has increased its offerings to include warehouse and distribution, while also supporting other sectors including retail, manufacturing, SAAS, hospitality, and healthcare.

