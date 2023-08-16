Hyundai Issues Maui Wildfire Relief Program

Hyundai Motor America Donates $150,000 for Maui Relief Efforts

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In support of residents and communities affected by the wildfires in Maui, Hyundai Motor America is announcing a multifaceted wildfire relief program to help deploy immediate humanitarian aid and provide financial relief for current Hyundai and Genesis owners and prospective customers who were impacted by wildfires in Maui. Hyundai Capital America, which includes Hyundai Motor Finance and Genesis Finance, will also be providing financial hardship support to impacted customers who are eligible for payment relief solutions.

"The island of Maui has been devastated by the recent wildfires and our thoughts are with the local and historic communities that are greatly impacted," said José Muñoz, president and CEO of Hyundai and Genesis Motor North America. "Hyundai is deeply committed to delivering immediate support to assist in the road to recovery for Maui and its residents."

Hyundai Motor America is donating a total of $150,000 to American Red Cross and local Hawaii charities. The program is an extension of Hyundai's long-standing Hyundai Assurance program that is dedicated to the safety, health and well-being of its customers, employees, dealers and communities in which it does business.

The following local Hawaii charities will receive donations in addition to American Red Cross:

Maui Food Bank: Maui Food Bank supports those in Maui County by collecting and distributing food through community partnerships. With every $1 donated, the Maui Food Bank can provide 4 meals to the hungry living in their island community. It is supporting victims of the wildfire in Maui by organizing food drives and distributing food, diapers, feminine hygiene products, toiletries and more.

The Salvation Army – Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Division: The Salvation Army's Kahului Corps began mass feedings for thousands at Maui County /American Red Cross shelter in response to the various evacuations for wildfires. The Salvation Army in Maui County is providing emergency food boxes, meals-to-go, and emotional and spiritual support at a variety of locations.

Maui Disaster Relief Buyer and Owner Assurance

$1,000 cash rebate on all new 2023-2024 Hyundai models*

$2,000 cash rebate on all new 2023-2024 Genesis models**

With no payments for 90 days on all new APR contracts financed through Hyundai Motor Finance and Genesis Finance

Hyundai Motor Finance and Genesis Finance may be able to provide financial hardship support options to affected, current customers, who can contact HMF at (800) 523-4030 or GF at (844) 363-7477

Extended availability of towing/roadside assistance***

*$1000 Maui Disaster Relief Buyer and Owner Assurance available on new purchases of all Hyundai vehicles. Must take delivery from a participating dealer retail stock from August 16, 2023 through November 1, 2023. New vehicle must be financed through Hyundai Motor Finance. Maui Disaster Relief Buyer and Owner Assurance amount must be applied as a down payment. Customer must take delivery from retail stock by November 1, 2023. Offer may not be combined with other special offers except where specified. Not all customers will qualify. Actual dealer price may vary. See participating Hyundai dealer for details. Offer ends November 1, 2023.

**$2000 Maui Disaster Relief Buyer and Owner Assurance available on new purchases of all Genesis vehicles. Must take delivery from a participating retailer stock from August 16, 2023 through November 1, 2023. New vehicle must be financed through Genesis Motor Finance. Maui Disaster Relief Buyer and Owner Assurance amount must be applied as a down payment. Customer must take delivery from retail stock by November 1, 2023. Offer may not be combined with other special offers except where specified. Not all customers will qualify. Actual retailer price may vary. See participating Genesis retailer for details. Offer ends November 1, 2023.

***Hyundai Roadside Assistance services are provided through the American Automobile Association, Inc., Heathrow, FL, and its affiliated motor clubs, which are independent contractors of Hyundai Motor America. Hyundai Motor America makes no guarantee or warranty regarding the services provided by the American Automobile Association, Inc. and its clubs, and is not liable for the actions of their employees or subcontractors. The Hyundai Roadside Assistance program does not include reimbursement for any costs/charges for repairs, parts, labor, property loss, or any other expenses incurred as a result of accident/collision, vehicle abuse, racing, vandalism, or other items not covered by the Hyundai New Vehicle Limited Warranty. Also excluded are services for snow tires, repairs to studs, mounting or demounting of snow chains, any fines, fees, or taxes associated with impound towing as a result of any actual or alleged violation of any law or regulation. Hyundai Motor America reserves the right to limit services or reimbursement to any owner or driver when, in Hyundai Motor America's judgment, the claims are excessive in nature, frequency or type of occurrence. See www.HyundaiUSA.com/assurance for full Hyundai Roadside Assistance program details.

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

