Comerica Bank Introduces Interest-Earning Solution for Business Banking and Small Business Customers

DALLAS, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Bank recently launched Comerica Maximize™, a robust new package that allows qualifying small business and business banking customers to earn interest income while growing and protecting their businesses with essential treasury services.

"At Comerica, we take pride in listening to our customers and finding ways to add value to their lives," said Jim Weber, Chief Experience Officer for Comerica Bank. "Over the past year, we've launched several beneficial programs for our small business customers, like Comerica SmallBizCo-op™, Comerica CoWorkSpaces™ and SizeUp by Comerica, all created to support and help grow their businesses. Comerica Maximize is the latest solution in our growing suite of value-add offerings that are intended to help enable small business and business banking customers to save time and best maximize their cash."

Comerica Maximize is a unique combination of an interest-bearing checking account and cash management solutions designed to save customers time and help them optimize funds. By enrolling in the packaged product, customers can:

Deposit more, earn more – With a Comerica Maximize checking account, customers receive an Earnings Credit Allowance (ECA) to offset monthly fees, and after fees are paid, they can earn a competitive tier-based interest rate on any remaining balance.

Unlock treasury management solutions – The Comerica Maximize cash management package is aimed at helping customers optimize their liquidity through Comerica's treasury management solutions. With a set of powerful, time-saving digital tools, customers can conveniently access information reporting, deposit checks remotely, help protect against fraud and manage customer payments, receivables, loans and more.

Gain a $2,500 cash bonus – Now through Oct. 15, 2023 , customers who open a Comerica Maximize checking account, enroll in a Comerica Maximize cash management package and maintain an average checking account balance of $250,000 for their fourth, fifth and sixth statement cycles will receive a $2,500 cash bonus.

"The Comerica Maximize package is a rare bundle that aims to benefit small and larger businesses alike," said Allysun Fleming, Executive Vice President, Payments. "Customers can offset fees and earn competitive returns on excess balances and gain access to Comerica's comprehensive treasury management, with the bundle designed to help them operate more securely and efficiently."

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank and Wealth Management. Comerica, one of the 25 largest U.S. financial holding companies, focuses on building relationships and helping people and businesses be successful. Comerica provides more than 400 banking centers across the country with locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Michigan and Texas. Founded 174 years ago in Detroit, Michigan, Comerica continues to expand into new regions, including its Southeast Market, based in North Carolina, and Mountain West Market in Colorado. Comerica has offices in 17 states and services 14 of the 15 largest U.S. metropolitan areas, as well as Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $90.8 billion at June 30, 2023. Learn more about how Comerica is raising expectations of what a bank can be by visiting www.comerica.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

