ByHeart, the Only New U.S.-Made Brand to Rewrite the Infant Formula Recipe from Scratch, Announces Retail Debut Nationwide, to be Followed by Highly Anticipated DTC Relaunch

ByHeart, the Only New U.S.-Made Brand to Rewrite the Infant Formula Recipe from Scratch, Announces Retail Debut Nationwide, to be Followed by Highly Anticipated DTC Relaunch

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ByHeart , the next generation baby nutrition company, today announced its first expansion into retail, launching its clinically proven, easy-to-digest and certified-clean ingredients1 infant formula at Target stores nationwide. Following on its successful DTC launch in 2022, ByHeart's groundbreaking infant formula will be available in brick-and-mortar for the first time and on Target.com. The company also announced it will relaunch its product direct-to-consumer at ByHeart.com later this year.

ByHeart launches on shelves nationwide (PRNewswire)

"This is a major step in our continued commitment to bring more families the high quality nutrition they deserve"

Obsessively committed to improving baby nutrition, ByHeart created an infant formula with a patented protein blend that gets closest to breast milk by adding the two most abundant breast milk proteins – lactoferrin and alpha-lactalbumin, at levels closer to breast milk – and broken down proteins. Unlike other brands, ByHeart meticulously crafted its from-scratch recipe over the course of five years, working with leading infant nutrition experts and building its own manufacturing facilities in order to directly source every ingredient and apply uncompromising sourcing and quality standards. The revolutionary recipe is the only U.S.-made infant formula to include organic, grass-fed whole milk and the only clinically proven, easy to digest formula with no corn syrup, maltodextrin, soy, or palm oil.

"We believe infant formula is the most important food for the most important people and we treat it that way from start to finish," said Mia Funt, President and Co-Founder of ByHeart. "We set out to change formula by changing how we do everything about formula – from science and sourcing to quality standards, manufacturing and packaging – it's not easy to make formula this way. It took time and resources to conduct our own clinical trial and build our own factories. We are proud to now offer our infant formula in Target stores nationwide. This is a major step in our continued commitment to bring more families the high quality nutrition they deserve and build a future where all parents can feel amazing about how they feed."

Utilizing the latest in breast milk science, ByHeart brings babies clinically proven benefits like easier digestion, less spit up, softer poops, more efficient weight gain, enhanced nutrient absorption and longer stretches between nighttime feeds2, compared to a leading infant formula, and empowers parents to feel confident about their feeding decisions. ByHeart ran the largest clinical trial by a new infant formula brand in 25 years, and the first of which to add a comparison to breast milk.ByHeart's pioneering clinical research has garnered widespread recognition, with its groundbreaking results being published in the esteemed scientific and medical journal, the Journal of Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition.

ByHeart is the first U.S.-made infant formula to receive the Clean Label Project Purity Award – which evaluates products for substances that are not would never be found on a product label.3 This certifies that ByHeart's quality-assurance methods qualify the brand as one that takes extra steps to minimize consumer exposure to known chemicals of concern such as heavy metals, plasticizers, and pesticide residues. Additionally, ByHeart is the first and only U.S.-made infant formula to receive the First 1,000 Day Promise Certification from the Clean Label Project, certifying its adherence to rigorous European standards that protect infants.4

Within six days of initially launching direct to consumer in March of 2022, ByHeart had customers in all 50 states, and within just one month, ByHeart's rate of new customers was pacing to 15 times their initial projections. In response to this strong reception, and reflecting its position as one of only five U.S. manufacturers, ByHeart committed to further increase domestic production capacity by applying its expertise to register two new facilities for infant formula manufacturing. With full ownership of the manufacturing process through its newly expanded 3-site production footprint, ByHeart is positioned to now triple its production capacity, and with its entry into retail, is ready to serve more babies and families.

For more information, please visit https://byheart.com .

To access the media kit and visual assets, please click HERE .

About ByHeart

Founded in 2016 by Mia Funt and Ron Belldegrun, ByHeart is an infant nutrition company on a mission to make the best formula in the world. In 2022, ByHeart was the first new infant formula manufacturer to be registered with the FDA in over 15 years, and its next-generation, easy-to-digest infant formula is defined by nutritional excellence and a farm-to-formula verified™ quality program. ByHeart is headquartered in New York City and owns its end-to-end manufacturing process across three states - Pennsylvania, Iowa and Oregon. For more information on ByHeart, visit https://byheart.com .

1 Based on Clean Label Project, Purity Award Certification

2 At four months

3 Clean Label Project Purity Award

4 Clean Label Project First 1,000 Day Promise Certification

ByHeart Logo (PRNewsfoto/ByHeart) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ByHeart