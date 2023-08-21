Kernel Season's Unveils Five Irresistible New Flavors!

New Exciting Flavors from America's #1 Popcorn Seasoning

RICHMOND, Va. , Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kernel Season's, a part of the Sauer Brands, Inc. portfolio of brands, is excited to expand its product line with the introduction of 5 new popcorn seasoning flavors! As America's #1 Popcorn Seasoning brand, Kernel Seasons is set to add interesting to popcorn nationwide with these delectable additions.

Kernel Season's Five New Flavors (PRNewswire)

Kernel Season's is excited to expand its product line with the introduction of 5 new popcorn seasoning flavors!

We've been hard at work in the lab, eating popcorn and doing science and stuff, to ensure each flavor is going to upgrade your popcorn in just the right way. Find out more about each of these flavors below. Sorry if you get hungry.

Cinnamon Roll: Mmmm… cinnamon and icing and dough… This guy packs all the flavor of oven-fresh cinnamon rolls in one convenient bottle. How is this possible, you ask? Magic, my dearest friend! Magic and also the real cinnamon and brown sugar we use! Okay, it might be mostly the cinnamon and sugar, but you can't prove there isn't magic too!

Roasted Garlic Butter: You could say this is a culinary masterpiece, Gordan Ramsay certainly did. Well, not publicly, and probably not privately, and also not certainly, but we can dream, can't we?! So, we aren't sure what Mr. Ramsay thinks of this flavor, but we do know that it's made with real butter and will bring a whole new level of delicious sophistication to your popcorn.

Churro: We came up with this one while waiting in line for popcorn at the county fair. The next cart over was selling churros, and while we were waiting, a bronco escaped from the rodeo, bucking both the popcorn cart and the churro cart high into the air! Popcorn went flying, churros went flying, people screamed, babies laughed, and the bronco ran off into the sunset. Anywho, real cinnamon shines in this one and reminds us of that wonderful night.*

Salt & Pepper: Simon and Garfunkel, bacon and eggs, popcorn and movies! Need we say more? We do? That didn't make any sense? How about this, SALT & PEPPER BABY! That's right, this iconic duo joins our roster at last. Made with real cracked pepper, we wanted to give popcorn lovers an easy way to enjoy this classic combo.

Salt & Vinegar: If you thought we forgot about the other legendary salt pairing, you messed up BIG TIME. A real crowd-pleaser amongst pirates and the English alike, Salt & Vinegar provides a tangy, salty kick to your popcorn. Made with real vinegar, it'll have you saying, "ARRRR, now this is a swashbucklin' popcorn for an ol' scoundrel like me, matey!" Maybe.

In addition to each of these new flavors' natural ingredients, they are also all Kosher Certified and Gluten-free! A healthy and tasty addition to one of the most popular snacks!

"We love pushing the envelope on flavor pairings with popcorn and are thrilled to be rolling out what I think could be our best tasting flavors ever. Innovation is in our DNA… it keeps things interesting." Alina Allen, Brand Manager, Kernel Season's.

These new flavors are slated to make their grocery debut beginning October 2023 and will be available on Amazon as well.

About Kernel Season's

Kernel Season's, a brand in the Sauer Brands, Inc. portfolio, is the nation's leading popcorn seasoning brand. Started by a college student from the University of Michigan, Brian Taylor, who was looking for a way to bring more flavor to his favorite snack, popcorn. Upon his graduation in 1999, Kernel Season's began its official journey through sampling in Movie Theaters for patrons looking for something more fun and adventurous than butter and salt. Today, the company has grown into the #1 popcorn seasoning brand in America, available in over 36,000 stores nationwide!

About Sauer Brands

Sauer Brands is the manufacturer of beloved products such as Duke's Mayonnaise, Kernel Season's, Spice Hunter, Mateo's Salsa, and Sauer's. Sauer Brands produces a broad line of flavor-enhancing products for the retail and food service channels, including condiments, sauces, spices, toppings, and more to surprise, delight and inspire legions of loyal customers. Sauer Brands is Headquartered in Richmond, VA, and has manufacturing plants in Richmond, VA, Greenville, SC, New Century, KS, and San Luis Obispo, CA.

*This is advertising copy, and the events listed did not actually happen.

Kernel Season's logo (PRNewsfoto/Kernel Season’s®) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kernel Season’s®