Medical Solutions Makes 2023 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Solutions, one of the nation's largest healthcare talent ecosystems, ranked among the 5,000 fastest-growing companies in the United States, according to Inc. magazine. Medical Solutions ranked No. 1,235 on the list, up 376 spots from last year, with 477% growth over a three-year period. This marks the 16th year that the Omaha-based company has earned a spot on the list. It is the highest Medical Solutions has been ranked on this list since 2009.

"Being consistently recognized is a remarkable feat that wouldn't be possible without the trust and support of our valued partners and clients," said Craig Meier, CEO of Medical Solutions. "This recognition is not just an honor; it is motivation to strive for even greater heights. It inspires us to keep pushing the envelope, setting new benchmarks, and making a positive impact within our industry."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," said Scott Omelianuk, Inc. editor-in-chief. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Medical Solutions connects nurses and allied health clinicians with hospitals and healthcare systems across the country. The company now spans office locations across the U.S., coast to coast. It is an industry frontrunner, the third largest for healthcare staffing in the country (second largest in travel nursing and fourth largest in allied health).

ABOUT MEDICAL SOLUTIONS

Medical Solutions is one of the nation's largest healthcare talent ecosystems. Together with its family brands, Aureus Medical Group, Matchwell, HOST Healthcare, FocusOne Solutions, and WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions, Medical Solutions connects nurses, allied health clinicians, and clinical leaders with healthcare facilities across the U.S. Its service offerings include contingent staffing, managed services, strike staffing, permanent placement, local contract, per diem, and international staffing. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Medical Solutions maintains office locations in San Diego, California; Denver, Colorado; Cincinnati, Ohio; Tupelo, Mississippi; Durham, North Carolina; and Tampa and Jacksonville Beach, Florida.

