WORLD PARROT TRUST ADDS NEW ENDANGERED SPECIES TO THEIR LIST: THE TWITTER BLUE BIRD

Campaign Urges Elon Musk to Donate Iconic Brand Symbol to Save a Species.

TRAVELERS REST, S.C., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move that aims to rescue both an endangered species and an iconic brand symbol, the World Parrot Trust (WPT), a leading wildlife conservation organization, is rallying support for the preservation of the endangered Lear's Macaw and the legendary Twitter blue bird logo. The plea comes in response to the recent rebranding decision by Elon Musk, resulting in the potential disappearance of the beloved Twitter blue bird from public consciousness.

World Parrot Trust launches #LetTheBlueBirdFly campaign urging Elon Musk to donate the iconic Twitter blue bird to the organization. (PRNewswire)

WPT has launched a campaign, named "#LetTheBlueBirdFly," urging Mr. Musk to grant the Twitter blue bird logo a new lease on life by donating it to WPT in support of critical conservation, education and habitat preservation efforts.

The heartfelt appeal to Mr. Musk was conveyed through a captivating video shared on X, creatively featuring a Lear's Macaw making a direct plea. The call to action also encourages supporters to participate by following @ParrotTrust, resharing the campaign message, and tagging @elonmusk with the hashtag #LetTheBlueBirdFly.

https://twitter.com/ParrotTrust/status/1694379500425908284?s=20

The Lear's Macaw is listed as an endangered bird in the wild that is threatened by habitat loss, hunting, and the wild bird trade. There are believed to be less than 1,700 in existence.

"By embracing the spirit of #LetTheBlueBirdFly, we extend our commitment to preserving parrot species in their natural habitats and ensuring their thriving existence as companions," affirms Steve Milpacher, operations director, World Parrot Trust. "Our campaign mirrors the very essence of our mission, underscoring the shared responsibility we all hold in safeguarding these remarkable creatures – much like the iconic Twitter blue bird."

The campaign was developed in association with Conill, WPT's communications partner.

"We're excited about partnering with WPT to add our creative touch to their wildlife conservation efforts," said Veronica Elizondo, chief creative officer, Conill. "This is the kind of project that is particularly gratifying for our teams. It's an opportunity to do good in the world for a noble purpose."

To further contribute to the cause, individuals are invited to make direct donations to the World Parrot Trust. Every contribution, no matter the size, serves as an investment in the organization's ongoing efforts in conservation, education, and the protection of blue Macaws across the globe. Donations can be made at https://letthebluebirdfly.parrots.org/.

View and download the video here: https://lion.box.com/s/ozfmgnfzbnfi7v76qzqxbi4ikdm5wocr

About the World Parrot Trust

The World Parrot Trust is an internationally recognized parrot conservation non-profit, founded in 1989, whose work covers 80 species of parrot in 45 countries. The organization aims to end harmful trade in parrots through a range of integrated actions, empowering local communities to protect wild populations, supporting law enforcement agencies to dismantle trafficking networks and care for seized parrots, and working with governments and corporations to ensure that parrots are protected.

Media Contacts:

Melodie Krieger

Communications Manager, World Parrot Trust

melodie@parrots.org

250-681-1130

Delia López

Conill for World Parrot Trust

delia.lopez@conill.com

424-239-4078

