Magnum Opus Receives New York Stock Exchange Notice Regarding Late Form 10-Q Filing

HONG KONG, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE: OPA) ("Magnum Opus" or the "Company") announces that on August 22, 2023, as a result of the Company's failure to timely file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 (the "June 2023 Form 10-Q"), it received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") stating that the Company is not in compliance with Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual (the "NYSE Rules"). Under the NYSE Rules, the Company has six months from the due date of the June 2023 Form 10-Q, or until February 21, 2024 (the "Deadline"), to file the June 2023 Form 10-Q. The Company can regain compliance with the NYSE Rules at any time prior to the Deadline by filing the June 2023 Form 10-Q. If the Company fails to file the June 2023 Form 10-Q before the Deadline, the NYSE may grant, at its sole discretion, an extension of up to six additional months for the Company to regain compliance, depending on the specific circumstances. The NYSE notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's securities on the NYSE.

As previously disclosed by the Company in a Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25 filed with the SEC on August 14, 2023, the Company was unable to file its June 2023 Form 10-Q by its original deadline without unreasonable effort or expense due to the fact that the Company required additional time to complete its financial statements and other disclosures in the June 2023 Form 10-Q. While the Company is working diligently to complete the June 2023 Form 10-Q and plans to file the June 2023 Form 10-Q as soon as practicable, the exact timing of the filing is uncertain at this moment.

About Magnum Opus

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited is a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by L2 Capital, a private investment firm. Magnum Opus is a partnership of enterprise builders and public and private market investment specialists with extensive experience operating and investing throughout the business life cycle from founding, scaling operations through public listing. Magnum Opus aims to partner with public ready enterprises at the forefront of convergence of consumption and technology. Magnum Opus' mission is to support companies to realize their vision as they embark on their journey into the public markets and face new opportunities, challenges and stakeholders

