Office of Congressional Ethics Hit with Formal Ethics Complaint Concerning Co-Sponsors of H.R. 4321 and A Demand for Investigation of Widespread 14th Amendment Violations That Fuel Mass Murders & Hate Crimes

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The descendant community of U.S. chattel slaves, descendants of free Negroes, and unaffiliated Negro descendants of slaves to Native American tribes (collectively "Freedmen") alleges that a widespread anti-Black trend in American politics fuels maltreatment and murder of American Negroes across the nation. In recent public statements, Pamela Denise Long, National Coordinator for The Coalition of Concerned Freedmen™ stated, "The Coalition has submitted a formal ethics complaint against 14 members of Congress because elected officials and their appointees at federal, state, and local levels of United States government are engaging in flagrant violations of the post-civil war 14th amendment equal protections clause, negligence in properly enforcing the 14th amendment disqualifications clause, and violations of the duty to 'prevent and punish' under S.1851 - Genocide Convention Implementation Act of 1987 (the Proxmire Act; 18 U.S. Code § 1091), which Senator (now President) Joseph Biden voted to support. This ethics complaint is one of many accountability efforts, including removing offending officials from office at all levels of government. The ongoing 'Confederatesque' attacks against Black Americans must be held to account by ethical oversight committees, administrative justice, and/or in courts of law."

ALL representatives in America are expected to provide nondiscriminatory representation to Freedmen political interests.

In expounding upon the causes of action within the recently submitted ethics complaint naming Representative Brian Babin [R-TX] (a descendant of slaveholders) and 13 other co-sponsors of H.R. 4321 (the so-called "No Bailouts for Reparations Act"), Long, a 7th generation American noted that "H.R. 4321 is a subversive attack against the 1st amendment and 14th amendment constitutional rights of the descendants of U.S. chattel slaves and descendants of free Negroes. Moreover, the descendant community is concerned about the broader costs of the 14 co-sponsors of H.R. 4321 engaging in unchecked violations of ethical principles related to equal protection, competence, nondiscrimination, and fair representation." It is important to note that 10 of the 14 co-sponsors of H.R. 4321 hail from states in the former Southern Confederacy. Patriotic Americans must keep in mind that the rebellion of southern confederate states nearly destroyed the United States because slaveholders aimed to maintain chattel slavery as an economic engine for the south and ensure "perpetual" Negro inferiority as the political and social order of their failed new country. While the H.R. 4321 discriminatory legislation subverts Negro rights through weaponized federal power, Freedmen from across the nation have reported state and local acts of government that violate the post-civil war 14th amendment and the multiple Negro-focused civil rights acts from the 1860's through the 1960's. These violations should force Americans to question who oversees the American political system: the Union or Southern Confederate mindedness.

For example, the predominately Black small town of Newbern Alabama has perpetrated one of the most blatant recent acts of insurrection and refusal to facilitate the peaceful transfer of power to Patrick Braxton, the first duly elected Black mayor since 1854. By allegedly refusing to provide municipal records and access to government resources since the election of 2020, the white former Mayor (Woody Stokes) has caused Freedmen in Alabama to express concerns about Jim Crow era voter disenfranchisement and public safety. And, in Chicagoland, Mayor Brandon Johnson has perpetuated repeated instances of 14th amendment violations by ignoring the petitions of Black Chicagoans calling the mayor to cease reallocating municipal funds toward the rent, legal aid, and education costs of illegal aliens. Mayor Johnson's insistence on converting legacy Black American neighborhoods into the Midwest's ground-zero for the manufactured and publicly funded influx of illegal immigrants violated the post-civil war 14th amendment when the interests of the descendants of U.S. chattel slaves and descendants of free Negroes were not similarly financially enfranchised.

Not to be outdone by Chicago's unequal representation, New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been forced to declare a state of emergency to accommodate NYC's inappropriate sanctuary status in the shadow of the Statue of Liberty; a monument intended as a commemoration of America's defeat of the Confederacy and breaking the chains of chattel slavery. The state of New York's commitment to funding law-breaking foreigners while ignoring the descendants of U.S. chattel slaves and descendants of free Negroes violates 14A. According to Rashid Littlejohn of The New Negro Republic Lineage Society, a 501(c)(7) organization based in the NYC Metropolitan area, whose mission is to restore, preserve and uplift the legacy and quality of life of American Negro people, "The actions of Mayor Adams and President Joe Biden also violate the U.S. commitments to enforce the U.N. genocide convention, as outlined in the Proxmire Act of 1987." Littlejohn who can trace his roots in America back to Slave Schedules in Spartanburg's South Carolina, asserts that, "Under the Proxmire Act, these violations of unequal protection under the United States Constitution activate the Genocide Convention schedule of fines at $500,000-$1,000,000 per case finding. That is an estimated $5,000,000 in damages, per descendant considering the causes of action that show our Negro people have been subjected to multiple counts for each of the 5 Acts of Genocide. The economic impacts of genocide are shown in Negro fetal/maternal death rates, Negroes being the most common target for racially motivated hate crimes as reported by the FBI, forced displacement through numerous eminent domain decrees, law enforcement and sentencing disparities, employment discrimination, a Black unemployment rate of 12.2% in NYC which is double the rate for white people, and Negro-owned businesses being denied our promised access to capital."

M.L. Young, Director of The Kentucky U.S. Freedmen Coalition, Inc, an advocacy organization, captures the growing intolerance for 14th amendment violations toward the descendants of U.S. chattel slaves and descendants of free Negroes. Young stated that, "Continued lack of oversight and enforcement of the rights and protections won by the U.S. Freedmen have pushed the descendant community to the depths of poverty and government-sponsored disenfranchisement. It is time for the U.S Congress to recommit itself to using the full might of the U.S. Constitution, especially the 13th, 14th, and 15th Amendments, to protect "the hated Freedmen," as Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson described the freed people's treatment at the hands of the larger U.S. populace. We must always remember that those post-civil war amendments were written to ensure the Freedmen's place, their history, and their peoplehood in America amid their fellow countrymen who disagreed then as they disagree now about the need for those well-earned protections." Under Young's leadership, the Kentucky U.S. Freedmen Coalition supported Governor Beshear [D-KY] in his 2023 proclamation to make Juneteenth a state holiday.

The ultimate outcomes from political actions and "anti-woke" messaging against Black Americans is shown in the recent mass shooting in Jacksonville Florida, one of a longline of anti-Black terror attacks in our nation's history. Why are elected officials refusing to enforce existing legal mandates to prevent and punish anti-Negro bigotry? Ciara Cosby of Florida Freedmen Advocacy Center (FLFAC) Inc., stated, "We've gotten away from the original intent of the 14th amendment. It's being used to justify protections for every other initiative, but us, the descendants of the Freedmen it was originally designed to protect. And as a result, we are having to ask for redundant additional protections (like a hate crime bill), when elected officials simply need to enforce the existing protections, like the 13th amendment mandates for Congress and 14th amendment Section 1 and Section 3." FLFAC Inc. is a Florida-based non-profit organization with a mission to educate Floridians on the historic and present statistical realities facing Black Americans, and to provide resource referrals to community members in crisis. Cosby, a 9th generation American went on to say, "The new generation of white supremacists are fed by the anti-Black rhetoric of elected officials and Presidential candidates. Examples of red meat rhetoric include the easily amendable Florida DOE standard SS.912.AA.3.6 that calls for instruction to include acts of violence perpetrated against and by African Americans, which suggests that Black Americans exercising the god given right of self-defense is 'violence.'" Vivek Ramaswamy mirrored a theme of 'no protection and no defense' for Black Americans during his recent appearance on Meet The Press, when he suggested that Americans fighting to end generations of anti-Black racial inequities is akin or equivalent to white supremacy and the KKK."

The words and actions of government officials in Alabama, New York City, Chicago, Florida, and in our nation's capital via writing and promotion of H.R. 4321, demonstrate negligence in the duty to care and refusal to represent a specific historically protected group (the American Negro/Freedmen) for whom the Constitution was amended and to whom restitution was promised and approved by the President but then reneged upon by politicians who were aligned with the Confederacy. That sabotage must be corrected. Moreover, the ongoing acts of unfair treatment toward Negroes establish conditions of life where multigenerational Black Americans are targeted for physical injury and/or other maltreatment in the country where our ancestors were chattel slaves and eventual veterans for the Union cause, too.

Representatives at all levels of government in the United States are expected to provide nondiscriminatory representation to Freedmen, uphold the integrity of our Constitution, and enforce the laws of Congress, including those that protect and serve the descendants of U.S. chattel slaves and descendants of free Negroes. In the formal ethics complaint submitted to the Office of Congressional Ethics, House of Representatives Ethics Committee Chairman, Michael Guest [R-MS] and Ranking Member, Susan Wild [D-PA], individual concerned Freedmen petitioned the oversight body to implement the following remedies:

Conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the allegations outlined in this complaint, including a comprehensive review of the legislative process, motivations, and potential impacts of H.R. 4321. If violations are substantiated, recommend appropriate corrective actions, such as requiring additional analysis of the proposed legislation's potential impact on the human environment of American Negroes (via full review through the National Environmental Policy Act [NEPA]), engaging in public hearings to address concerns, and developing measures to redress any discriminatory outcomes from the proposed federal action. Requested corrective actions include:

Censure (Article I, Section 5, Clause 2) of Representative Brian Babin (R-TX) and the 13 co-sponsors of H.R. 4321.

Adjudicate the writing and promotion of H.R. 4321 as Seditious Conspiracy (18 U.S. Code § 2384) and/or Rebellion or Insurrection (18 U.S. Code § 2383).

Adjudicate violations of a sworn oath to the Constitution (18 U.S. Code § 2381) should any of the co-sponsors of H.R. 4321 have shown a history of anti- Black sentiment in their words, deeds, and/or legislative record.

Enforce the 14th amendment disqualification clause (Amendment 14 Section 3) for Representative Babin and each of the co-sponsors of H.R. 4321.

Similar ethics-related actions will be submitted to oversight bodies in states such as New York, Illinois, Alabama, alongside the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate in rapid response to any elected or appointed official who subverts the post-civil war 14th amendment, engages in negligent affront to the 'punish and prevent' duties of the 1987 Proxmire Act, and/or engages in campaigns of 'benign neglect' toward the political interests of the descendants of U.S. chattel slaves and descendants of free Negroes.

Toward a More Perfect Union.

The Coalition of Concerned Freedmen™ is a voluntary association of the descendants of emancipated U.S. chattel slaves and descendants of free American Negroes with ethnogenesis in the U.S. from the 1776-1865 antebellum era through present. The Coalition is committed to delivery on the promise of a comprehensive package of reparatory policy, practices, and financial appropriations to redress the impacts of chattel slavery, Jim Crow, and ongoing discrimination against multigenerational Black Americans. Our work with institutions and national, state, and local governments ensures reparative implementation and full enforcement of the citizenship rights and protected class status of the descendant community.

