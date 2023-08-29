EMMY AWARD-NOMINATED ACTOR AND HOST TERRENCE J AND NIGERIAN-AMERICAN ACTRESS OSAS IGHODARO TO HOST THE 16TH ANNUAL HEADIES AWARDS ON SEPTEMBER 3, 2023

STAR-STUDDED EVENT CELEBRATING THE ARTISTIC INGENUITY OF PAN-AFRICAN TALENT TO FEATURE ELECTRIFYING PERFORMERS INCLUDING ARYA STARR, REMA, ASAKE, OXLADE, JOHNNY DRILLE, BLAQBONEZ, SPYRO, SEYI VIBEZ, FIREBOY DML, KCEE, VICTONY AND MORE

THE PRESTIGIOUS EVENT TAKES PLACE AT THE COBB ENERGY PERFORMING ARTS CENTRE IN ATLANTA DURING LABOR DAY WEEKEND

DRAKE, FUTURE, SELENA GOMEZ, ED SHEERAN, AND DON TOLLIVER HIGHLIGHTED AS "INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR" NOMINEES

SEAN LOVE COMBS TO BE HONORED WITH THE "INTERNATIONAL SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARD"

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When The Headies brings the best in Afrobeats, African music, and culture to the States for the second year in a row on September 3rd, it will do so with the help of Emmy Award-nominated actor and host, Terrence J, and Nigerian-American actress and co-host Osas Ighodaro. This A-list duo of dynamic talents will lead the proceedings at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, GA, at 5 PM ET. The star-studded lineup of performers includes Ayra Starr, Rema, Asake, Oxlade, Johnny Drille, Blaqbonez, Spyro, Seyi Vibez, FireBoyDML, KCee, and Victony and more to be announced.

The Headies is the most coveted pan-African music award event. Over the years, it has rewarded, recognized, and celebrated the greatest in Afrobeats, African music, and culture, featuring sounds from South, East, Central, North, and West Africa. During its 16th edition, Smooth Promotions–the organizers of The Headies–will highlight the world's most influential and impactful artists from Africa to the United States. The nominees for The International Artist of the Year category, the voting award category for non African artist(s) or group(s) with the most outstanding achievements and impact on Afrobeats, are Drake, Future, Selena Gomez, Don Tolliver, and Ed Sheeran. Sean Love Combs will receive the International Special Recognition Award. A full list of nominees can be found HERE .

Inspired by the need to fill a significant void and be the voice of a generation in the culture that they represent, The Headies understands the urban contemporary pop culture that Afrobeats brings to mainstream music. The event boasts a mega-platform that interfaces with young, talented artists who represent the future of global music. Artist nomination categories include:

International Artist of the Year : Drake, Future, Selena Gomez , Don Tolliver , and Ed Sheeran

International Artist Recognition Honoree : Sean Love Combs

Best Recording of The Year: Tems, Burna Boy, Victony & Tempoe, Omah Lay , Davido featuring Sunday Service Choir

Producer of the Year : Magicsticks, P.Prime, TMXO & Pheelz, Andrew Vibez & London , Tempoe, Kel-P, Rexxie

Best Female Artist: Tems, Simi, Ayra Starr , Tiwa Savage

Digital Artist of the Year: Burna Boy, Ayra Starr , Rema, Omah Lay , Kizz Daniel, Asake

Best Collaborations: Asake featuring Burna Boy, Bnxn featuring Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez, Pheelz featuring Bnxn, Spyro featuring Tiwa Savage , Pheelz featuring Davido, Wande Coal featuring Olamide

Songwriter of the Year: Tems, Ludwig Goransson , Robyn Rihanna Fenty, Ryan Coogler , Simi Kosoko , Godsfavour Chidozie, Kosoko Adekunle, Marcel Akunwata, Stanley Dida , Adebajo Adebanjo, Daniel Benson , Fuayefika Maxwell, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, Austin Jnr Iornongu Iwar, Peace Oredope, Ludwig Goransson

Best Inspirational Single: Davido featuring Sunday Service Choir, Limoblaze, Lecrae & Happi Music , Victor Thompson & Ehis 'D' Greatest, Neon Adejo, Nathaniel Bassey And Mercy Chinwo, Victoria Orenze

Best R&B Single: Burna Boy featuring Ed Sheeran , Ckay, Dami Oniru, Preye, Chike featuring Flavour, Simi featuring Fave

For a complete list of nominees and honorees, click HERE . Additional talent to be announced soon.

*Talent subject to change.

The event boasts a mega-platform that interfaces with young, talented artistes who represent the future of global music.

The Awards show will be streamed live on YouTube (U.S.) and HipTV (Africa) Network.

For more details on the 16th Annual Headies Awards, please visit https://theheadies.com .

FOR PRESS CREDENTIALS : Please click HERE .

About The Headies Awards

The Headies Awards, Originally called the Hip Hop World Awards, is a music awards show established in 2006 by the Hip Hop World Magazine of Nigeria to recognize the outstanding achievements in the Nigerian music industry. The annual ceremony features performances by established and promising artists.

About Ayo Animashaun

Ayo Animashaun is a Nigerian entertainment entrepreneur and Radio executive. He is CEO of Smooth Productions, an entertainment firm that organizes The Headies awards show and publishes weekly Hip Hop World Magazine. On November 5th, 2013 he led his firm to the launch of HipTV on Multichoice DSTV. In October of 2013, The Net magazine listed Animashaun as one of the most influential people in Nigerian Entertainment.

