Evolve Receives Prestigious HITRUST Essentials, 1-year (e1) Certification, Demonstrating Commitment to Data Security and Compliance in Aging-in-Place Solutions

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolve Emod, LLC ("Evolve"), a leading benefit manager of aging-in-place solutions for the elderly and disabled enrolled in Medicaid and Medicare Advantage (MA) plans, proudly announces its Evolve-Portal achieved the HITRUST Essentials, 1-year (e1) Certification, a significant milestone in the organization's commitment to ensuring better health and independence for members.

The HITRUST CSF (Common Security Framework) certification is a rigorous and widely recognized standard for healthcare organizations, indicating compliance with industry-leading security and privacy requirements. Evolve's attainment of this certification exemplifies its dedication to safeguarding sensitive data and maintaining a high level of information security throughout its operations.

At Evolve, our mission is to make the home and living environment safe and accessible for members, empowering them to focus on their health and happiness. Our unique approach bridges the gaps between healthcare and related home and community-based services, offering a singular solution for care management outside of construction. Our expertise spans a wide range of services, including home modifications, vehicle modifications, pest control, and assistive technology.

"We are thrilled to have achieved the HITRUST Essentials, 1-year (e1) Certification," said Spike Cheever, President at Evolve. "This certification underscores our unwavering commitment to protecting the privacy and security of our members' sensitive information, as well as maintaining high standards of compliance in the healthcare industry."

"The HITRUST e1 Validated Assessment is a good tool for cyber-aware organizations like Evolve that want to build assurances and progressively demonstrate due diligence around information security and privacy," said Robert Booker, Chief Strategy Officer, HITRUST. "We applaud Evolve for their commitment to cybersecurity and successful completion of their HITRUST e1 Certification."

Evolve is a leading benefit manager of aging-in-place solutions for elderly and disabled individuals enrolled in Medicaid and Medicare Advantage (MA) plans.

