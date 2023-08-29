Introducing PermaEdge: Englert's Pre-Manufactured Perimeter System

One of the most critical components of a single-ply roofing system

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Englert Inc., a leading provider of high-quality metal roofing and gutter solutions for over 50 years, is proud to announce the launch of its new product line, PermaEdge. With PermaEdge, Englert offers a pre-manufactured perimeter system that guarantees easy installation, reduced labor, and design consistency. Englert's PermaEdge Perimeter System is engineered to simplify construction processes while ensuring the highest quality and performance standards. Each component is precisely manufactured, eliminating the need for field fabrication and reducing installation time significantly.

This approach enhances overall project efficiency, allowing contractors and builders to complete projects faster and cost-effectively. The entire PermaEdge product line has undergone rigorous testing, earning ANSI/ES1 certification. "We are excited to introduce PermaEdge to the market, supplying perimeter systems and delivering unparalleled benefits to the construction industry," said Carlos Dias, VP of Englert Inc. "By combining easy installation, top-tier quality, and superior warranty protection, PermaEdge sets a new standard in perimeter solutions, empowering architects, builders, and contractors to achieve remarkable results on their projects."

The PermaEdge Perimeter System offers a 20-year, 120MPH wind warranty to ensure customer satisfaction and project longevity. Additionally, PermaEdge comes with a 40-year finish warranty. Available in a wide range of colors, finishes, and gauges, PermaEdge seamlessly integrates into any architectural style. PermaEdge offers the availability of pre-punched cleats for proper placement and faster assembly. This feature optimizes installation time.

To enhance convenience and provide a comprehensive solution, every PermaEdge Perimeter System includes a 6" splice plate in the same color, ensuring a seamless and aesthetically pleasing finish. "With the unveiling of PermaEdge, Englert reaffirms its commitment to guaranteed consistency and quality," said Mr. Dias. "PermaEdge's innovative construction approach, stringent product testing, and ANSI/ES1 certification, showcase our dedication to excellence."

Englert stands for guaranteed consistency and quality, backed by a lifetime of best-in-class warranties. For over 50 years, the company's commitment to innovation and quality has earned them a reputation for excellence and reliability among architects, contractors, and builders, making the investment worth it.

For more information about PermaEdge and Englert Inc., please visit https://www.englertinc.com/permaedge

