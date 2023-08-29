NetSPI Moves to New Minneapolis Headquarters to Accommodate Growth

The new, collaborative office space signals accelerated innovation and growth for the offensive security company

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NetSPI, the global leader in offensive security, today announced its new headquarters location in the Steelman Exchange building in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The decision to move was prompted by the increasing employee headcount and the need for a more collaborative workplace as the company continues to experience rapid adoption. In 2023 to date, NetSPI has hired 150+ employees, completed 2,733 offensive security assessments, and welcomed 238 new customers.

NetSPI logo (PRNewsfoto/NetSPI) (PRNewswire)

"The Steelman Exchange is the perfect fit for our team as we enter a momentous and pivotal year for NetSPI," shared Aaron Shilts, CEO at NetSPI. "This investment in our workplace will nurture our continued growth, promote collaboration and innovation in offensive security, and ensure we maintain the unique culture that makes NetSPI so special."

There are several initiatives driving the offensive security company's growth in 2023, including:

- Emphasis on defining NetSPI's offensive security product roadmap and vision, driven by continuous adoption of the company's Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS), Attack Surface Management (ASM), and Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) platforms.

- Numerous innovations from the NetSPI Labs research and development team, including the launch of the Software as a Service (SaaS) Security Assessment and AI/ML Penetration Testing solutions. Along with ongoing industry research and responsible disclosures, including two Azure vulnerability disclosures from the NetSPI cloud penetration testing team.

- Recognition for its Attack Surface Management (ASM) solution by Gartner, Forrester, and the Global Infosec Awards.

- Expansion of the EMEA pentesting team and formalization of CREST and CHECK accreditations to perform mandated pentests in the region.

- Strategic leadership and Board of Directors appointments, including Vinay Anand as Chief Product Officer, Jay Golonka as Chief Financial Officer, Nick Walker as Director of EMEA, and Scott Lundgren and John Spiliotis as members of the Board of Directors.

- Exponential NetSPI Partner Program growth, with the introduction of 29 new partnerships in 2023 to date, including BMC Software, Optum, and Chubb.

- The release of NetSPI's inaugural Offensive Security Vision Report, with valuable insights on the top vulnerabilities by attack surface, the state of remediation, and cybersecurity hiring trends.

- The acquisition of nVisium which continues to support scalability and delivery of its offensive security solutions.

NetSPI has been honored as a Top Workplaces USA winner for the past two years and as one of the best places to work in the state of Minnesota for three consecutive years. This year, the company ranked #12 on the midsize companies list, with special recognition for its innovation, employee appreciation, work-life flexibility, compensation and benefits, leadership, and purpose and values.

"We will continue to prioritize flexible and remote work options as a company," explained Heather Crosley, VP of People Operations. "At the same time, we recognize that an intentional space to connect in-person can make an incredible impact on our ability to collaborate, innovate, and deliver the best offensive security solutions globally. And that's exactly what this new space is designed to do."

The move will take place in January 2024 and NetSPI will remain at its current headquarters at 800 N Washington Ave #670 in Minneapolis until then.

Michael Anderstrom at Colliers represented NetSPI in the transaction.

Visit www.netspi.com/careers to explore open roles in Minneapolis and its other US, India, Canada, and UK locations.

About NetSPI

NetSPI is the global leader in offensive security, delivering the most comprehensive suite of penetration testing, attack surface management, and breach and attack simulation solutions. Through a combination of technology innovation and human ingenuity NetSPI helps organizations discover, prioritize, and remediate security vulnerabilities. Its global cybersecurity experts are committed to securing the world's most prominent organizations, including nine of the top 10 U.S. banks, four of the top five leading cloud providers, four of the five largest healthcare companies, three FAANG companies, seven of the top 10 U.S. retailers & e-commerce companies, and many of the Fortune 500. NetSPI is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, with offices across the U.S., Canada, the UK, and India.

Media Contacts

Tori Norris, NetSPI

victoria.norris@netspi.com

(630) 258-0277

Jessica Bettencourt, Inkhouse for NetSPI

netspi@inkhouse.com

(774) 451-5142

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NetSPI