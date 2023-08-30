Coeptis Therapeutics Appoints Colleen Delaney, MD, as Chief Scientific and Medical Officer

Dr. Delaney joins Coeptis after securing exclusive rights from Deverra Therapeutics for its allogeneic immuno-oncology platform and clinical stage programs

WEXFORD, Pa., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: COEP) ("Coeptis" or "the Company"), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative cell therapy platforms for cancer, announced that Colleen Delaney, MD, MSc, has been appointed Chief Scientific and Medical Officer of Coeptis following the completion of an exclusive rights agreement with Deverra Therapeutics for its allogeneic immuno-oncology platform and clinical stage programs.

(PRNewsfoto/Coeptis Therapeutics, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Dr. Delaney brings to Coeptis more than two decades of experience as a trained oncologist and stem cell transplant physician scientist with expertise in the translation of scientific discovery to clinical practice, including all aspects of cell therapy product development, from initial discovery to pre-clinical and Investigational New Drug (IND)-enabling studies, manufacturing, global regulatory experience, and clinical trial design. She has served on a multiple cell and gene therapy focused federal advisory committees and as a Director for several nonprofit associations.

In addition to her industry experience, Dr. Delaney is a Clinical Professor at the University of Washington, Division of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology, and is an Affiliate and former Professor at the Fred Hutch, where she also held the Madeline Dabney Adams Endowed Chair in AML research. She earned her MSc from Oxford University and her MD from Harvard Medical School.

"Dr. Delaney is a visionary researcher who has dedicated her life to patients as a practicing physician and through her career as a global leader advancing all aspects of cell therapy product development," said Dave Mehalick, President and CEO of Coeptis Therapeutics. "Colleen's work with Deverra and the impressive pipeline of technologies she developed demonstrate her ingenuity and scientific acumen. Coeptis is excited to benefit from Colleen's unrivaled expertise and industry knowledge as we seek to maximize the combined technologies of Coeptis and Deverra to bring to the market impactful off-the-shelf cellular immunotherapies for on-demand treatment of patients with cancer and infectious diseases."

"I'm thrilled to join Coeptis as we build an industry leading pipeline of cell therapy technologies for a variety of cancers," said Dr. Delaney. "Our team at Deverra laid a strong scientific foundation, and I'm confident that together with the novel and creative thinking at Coeptis, we can make substantial strides in delivering new treatments to patients and bring value to shareholders."

About Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries including Coeptis Therapeutics, Inc. and Coeptis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (collectively "Coeptis"), is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative cell therapy platforms for cancer that have the potential to disrupt conventional treatment paradigms and improve patient outcomes. Coeptis' product portfolio and rights are highlighted by assets licensed from Deverra Therapeutics, including an allogeneic cellular immunotherapy platform and DVX201, a clinical-stage, unmodified natural killer cell therapy technology. Additionally, Coeptis is developing a universal, multi-antigen CAR T technology licensed from the University of Pittsburgh (SNAP-CAR), and the GEAR™ cell therapy and companion diagnostic platforms, which Coeptis is developing with VyGen-Bio and leading medical researchers at the Karolinska Institutet. Coeptis' business model is designed around maximizing the value of its current product portfolio and rights through in-license agreements, out-license agreements and co-development relationships, as well as entering into strategic partnerships to expand its product rights and offerings, specifically those targeting cancer. The Company is headquartered in Wexford, PA. For more information on Coeptis visit https://coeptistx.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and statements of our management made in connection therewith contain or may contain "forward-looking statements" (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions, and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When we use words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, we are making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve significant risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially and perhaps substantially from our expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such differences include but are not limited to: (1) the inability to maintain the listing of the Company's securities on the Nasdaq Capital Market; (2) the risk that the integration of the Deverra licensed assets will disrupt current plans and operations of the Company; (3) the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the newly-licensed assets, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; (4) the risks that the Company's products in development or the newly-licensed assets fail clinical trials or are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or other applicable regulatory authorities; (5) costs related to integrating the newly-licensed Deverra assets and pursuing the contemplated asset development paths; (6) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (7) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (8) the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on any of the foregoing risks and other risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. All forward-looking statements are subject to significant uncertainties and risks including, but not limited, to those risks contained or to be contained in reports and other filings filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings made or to be made with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov . We undertake no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof unless required by applicable laws, regulations, or rules.

CONTACTS

Coeptis Therapeutics, Inc.

Andy Galy, Sr. VP of Communications

andy.galy@coeptistx.com

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

Investors

Daniel Kontoh-Boateng

dboateng@tiberend.com

Media

David Schemelia

dschemelia@tiberend.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Coeptis Therapeutics