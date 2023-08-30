WSP Welcomes Jermaine Huell as Northeast Diversity Transformation Lead

Accomplished diversity and equity expert will facilitate partnerships with minority, women and disadvantaged business enterprises and collaborate throughout a seven-state region.

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Jermaine Huell has been named diversity transformation lead for the Northeast district at WSP, a leading engineering, environment and professional services consultancy.

Jermaine Huell, Diversity Transformation Lead (CNW Group/wsp usa) (PRNewswire)

In his new role, Huell will facilitate the growth of meaningful partnerships between WSP and minority, women and disadvantaged business enterprises; and service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses. He will collaborate deeply to prioritize and enhance strategic partnerships and perspectives that WSP provides to its clients, communities and other project stakeholders.

"Diverse partnerships are a core tenet of our corporate mission and Jermaine brings a track record of success in advancing these relationships," said Tanya Adams, national inclusion and diversity lead at WSP and a senior vice president. "Together, we will break barriers on our shared journey to more equitable outcomes."

Prior to joining WSP, Huell was a supplier diversity leader for two North American construction, architectural and engineering companies, uniting public agencies, communities and private sector enterprises to drive progress. He held key leadership roles on landmark projects, including the redevelopment of LaGuardia and JFK airports, the design-build venture for Newark Liberty International Airport's New Terminal A, the comprehensive stewardship of One Brooklyn Health System's program, and the construction of the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's New Patient Tower.

Huell served in the U.S. Marine Corps with the aviation maintenance administration and in the New York Air National Guard as a unit career advisor. He previously served as district director for U.S. Rep. Gregory Meeks, a role that demanded strategic finesse and an intricate understanding of the legislative landscape, and was a senior program manager for the New York City Department of Small Business Services. His contribution to the political sphere was marked by tireless dedication and an unyielding drive to effect positive change.

"Jermaine is an important and impressive addition to our Northeast leadership team," said Sofia Berger, senior vice president and leader of the Transportation and Infrastructure business for WSP in the U.S. region. "He will play a pivotal role in improving how our team adds value to our client organizations and communities, shaping and executing strategies that pave the way for equitable outcomes across the Northeast market."

Huell is a graduate of Mount St. Mary's College with a bachelor's degree in business management and a master's degree in business administration. He held leadership positions in several industry organizations, including regional vice chairman of the American Road and Transportation Builders Association; publicity chairman for the Society of American Military Engineers, New York chapter; a member of the Minority and Women Business Enterprises Committee for the American Council of Engineering Companies, New York chapter; and was a member of the national Emerging Leaders Committee for the Conference of Minority Transportation Officials.

WSP's Northeast district covers Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont.

About WSP in the U.S.

WSP USA is the U.S. operating company of WSP, one of the world's leading engineering, environment and professional services firms. Recognized on Fast Company's Brands that Matter List for 2022 as a top Community-Minded Business, WSP in the U.S. brings together engineers, planners, technical experts, strategic advisors and construction management professionals who are dedicated to collaborate in the best interests of serving local communities. WSP designs lasting solutions in the buildings, transportation, energy, water and environment markets. With more than 16,000 employees in 300 offices across the U.S., WSP partners with its clients to help communities prosper. wsp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE wsp usa